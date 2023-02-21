With state tournaments on the horizon, MIAA releases penultimate basketball, hockey rankings

The light at the end of the high school basketball and hockey tunnels can be seen.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released its Tuesday power rankings for both sports. The MIAA also announced that brackets for boys and girls basketball and hockey will be released on Saturday.
The cutoff day for games to count toward rankings is Thursday, meaning any games played after Thursday will not be part of the mathematical formula that will determine the teams that will play in the five-division basketball tournaments, the four-division boys hockey and two-division girls hockey tourneys.
That means the PVIAC boys and girls...