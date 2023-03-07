Wahconah girls rebound from rough start to pull away from Easthampton in Sweet 16 of state basketball tournament

DALTON — Eight might be great. But for the Wahconah girls basketball team, it is not enough.
"It's awesome" to be going to the Elite Eight, said Wahconah's Olivia Gamberoni after the No. 3 seeds dispatched No. 14 Easthampton 49-30 in an MIAA Division IV Sweet 16 game Monday night.
"I love this team. This has been a great year," said Gamberoni. "Just the fact that we get more practice and playing time, I'm really happy."
Gamberoni and Grace Wigington each scored 16 to lead Wahconah (20-3), which notched its 20th victory. Gamberoni almost had a triple-double, as she finished with game-high totals in rebounds (18), steals (7) and assists (4).
Wigington scored 11 of her 16 points in the second quarter as the Warriors took command, outscoring the Eagles 24-2.
The first quarter was one the Warriors might want to put away in a drawer and not look at again. They went 1 for 16 from the field in the first eight minutes and did not make a hoop until Emma Belcher drained a 3-pointer with 49 seconds left. The Warriors actually led 2-0 on a pair of free throws by Gamberoni with three minutes, that's correct, three minutes gone in the quarter. Belcher's trey made the score after one quarter 7-5.
Wigington scored the first 10 points of the second quarter. In fact, Wahconah scored the first 18 points in the quarter.
"I think trusting our defense, even when we're not making our shots, we know we can get a few steals and stop them too," Wigington said. "We can shoot our shots with more confidence."
The lid came off the basket when Sofia Drury found Wigington, who took two dribbles to her left and splashed a 3-pointer, giving Wahconah an 8-7 lead. Wigington went to the line a minute later when she was fouled trying to score on the rebound of a miss by Olivia Mason. The junior made both of her free throws.
She hit a 3-pointer in transition and then scored a deuce to turn a two-point deficit into a 15-7 lead with 3:38 to play in the second quarter. That forced Easthampton coach Brian Miller to call time out.
"She's a great player," Miller said of Wigington.
Most times, the time out stops the momentum. In this case it didn't because the Warriors scored eight more unanswered points, four by Gamberoni. Miller had to call another T.O., with the Warriors up 23-7. When the quarter was over, the Warriors led 29-9.
"We've come out and missed shots early in the game often," Wahconah coach Liz Kay said. "I think there's a lot of nerves and there's a lot of excitement. You can always control your defense and that, we knew, was going to lead to offensive opportunities. It's a game of balance and, at the end of the day, we felt like even in the first quarter, we felt like we were keeping them off-balance which would lead to our balance going forward."
The Easthampton coach lamented the fact that his Eagles could not open up any real lead with the Warriors so cold in the first quarter.
"We didn't put basketballs in the basket tonight. We did everything we wanted to do defensively. I thought we did a good job," said Miller. "We just couldn't score."
It was a far cry from the first time these teams played in the Western Massachusetts Class B semifinals, a game where the teams combined to score 117 points. Much like Tuesday's game, Wahconah took command with a big 27-9 second quarter.
"It's a game of runs, obviously. We've been doing that piece of it all year, and also giving up runs," Kay said. "I thought our defense was tremendous and that led to a lot of opportunities in transition."
Easthampton came out in the third quarter and scored the first four points, cutting the lead down to 16. Wigington converted on a steal and score and then Dani Barry hit a 3-pointer, and the advantage was 34-13. That pretty much was that.
Wahconah led by as many as 28 points midway through the fourth quarter and cruised home with the victory.
The Warriors will play on Saturday at 5 p.m. at home against sixth-seeded Malden Catholic. Malden Catholic knocked off No. 11 Bourne 64-53 in a Sweet 16 game in Malden. Last year, the Lancers lost to Lunenberg in the Elite Eight round.
"It's the farthest we've gone?" Wigington asked, and got yes for an answer. "It's incredible and to be a part of this team and being with my teammates is an amazing feeling."
———