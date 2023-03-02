Jamie Duquette scores 1,000th point late to help power Pittsfield girls to MIAA State Tournament win over Stoneham

PITTSFIELD — On the wall in the Pittsfield High gym, there’s a banner with the names of the former players in the Generals 1,000 point scoring club. There are 14 names on the banner. After Thursday night, Jamie Duquette will be the 15th.
With just under five minutes left, Harolyn Castillo hit a long two-pointer to put Pittsfield High up six, and when visiting Stoneham tried to get the ball past halfcourt, PHS jarred it loose and with Duquette heading toward the key, the long ball hit her in stride and the senior popped it right in to get...