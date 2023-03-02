<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jamie Duquette scores 1,000th point late to help power Pittsfield girls to MIAA State Tournament win over Stoneham

The Lady Generals cheer for teammate Jamie Duquette

The Lady Generals cheer for teammate Jamie Duquette after scoring 1000 points. 

 photos by BEN GARVER — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

PITTSFIELD — On the wall in the Pittsfield High gym, there’s a banner with the names of the former players in the Generals 1,000 point scoring club. There are 14 names on the banner. After Thursday night, Jamie Duquette will be the 15th.

With just under five minutes left, Harolyn Castillo hit a long two-pointer to put Pittsfield High up six, and when visiting Stoneham tried to get the ball past halfcourt, PHS jarred it loose and with Duquette heading toward the key, the long ball hit her in stride and the senior popped it right in to get...

Modal

Jesse Kolodkin can be reached at jkolodkin@berkshireeagle.com or on Twitter @JesseKolodkin.

Tags

Sports Reporter

Jesse Kolodkin is a Berkshire Eagle sports reporter. He worked in the same position at The Bradford Era in western Pennsylvania and graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a degree in broadcast journalism. He is an avid New York Giants fan. He can be reached at jkolodkin@berkshireeagle.com or on Twitter @JesseKolodkin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all