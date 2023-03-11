Wahconah girls make the MIAA Division IV Final Four after rallying Saturday to beat Malden Catholic

DALTON — With just over five minutes to play in an MIAA Division IV Elite Eight game, host Wahconah was trailing Malden Catholic by 10 points. Dreams of a Final Four berth were just that, dreams.
Those dreams became a reality because the No. 3 seeded Warriors shut out the sixth-seeded Lancers over the final 5 1/2 minutes to rally for a 55-48 win and clinch a berth in the Final Four.
"At some point, I was [thinking] oh, 10. But then, I was like, we're a really good defensive team," said Wahconah guard Emma Belcher, "and we're going to come back from this run they went on. Our defense had to be really tough."
The Warrior defense held the Lancers to 0-for-4 shooting and turned the visitors over seven times over those final five minutes.
Olivia Gamberoni, who had a career-high 32 points, made it a one-point game when she banked in a 3-point shot with 3:06 left. Then, coming out of a Malden Catholic turnover, she got the ball up high and drove it to the basket for the hoop that put the Warriors ahead for keeps.
"It feels amazing" to be going to the Final Four, said Gamberoni, who had eight rebounds and eight steals to go with her 32 points. Twenty-one of those points came in the second half. "This is the second huge accomplishment for this team, and I'm really proud of us."
Gamberoni was a state free throw champion when she was younger, and that skill came into play as she was 14 for 17 from the stripe in the game.
The Warriors, who beat Pittsfield to win the Western Massachusetts Class B championship, will now play Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Springfield Sci-Tech. Wahconah will play seventh-seeded Littleton, which upset No. 2 Tyngsborough 46-37 on March 10. The game will be the second of a doubleheader at the Springfield school, with D-V Hoosac Valley playing top-seeded Millis in the 5 p.m. opener.
It was a game of runs, one where Wahconah trailed by as many as seven in the second quarter, only to take a five-point lead midway through the third. Malden Catholic answered with a run of it's own, turning a 31-26 deficit into a 41-35 lead, Liliana Martinez, who had 20 points to pace the Lancers, had seven points in the run, and the visitors ended up with a 41-36 lead after three.
The Malden Catholic defense upped its resolve and held the Warriors without a basket over the first 2 1/2 minutes of the final quarter. The Lancers extended their lead to 48-38, and after Mary Turco made 1 of 2 from the line, Wahconah coach Liz Kay called time out.
"I said it's a long way to go. I think emotions were running high and we felt like we had to make everything up in one moment," said Kay, "and the reality was there was a lot of time left. We needed to chip away at it and not try to do it in one possession."
Out of the time out, Gamberoni found Grace Wigington open and Wigington — who had 12 points — made only her second 3-pointer of the game. Malden Catholic coach Jay Keane called time out with 5:05 left, and his team up 48-41.
After both teams came up empty on two trips each, Wahconah got on the board again when Wigington hit a 3 from the left corner, making it 48-44. Marcella Bonfardeci missed a 3-pointer and Wahconah got the ball out of bounds. Gamberoni banked in a 3-ball and it was 48-47. The teams traded turnovers, and after a Malden Catholic miscue, Keane called another time out.
Whatever was planned in the huddle didn't work because Gamberoni got the ball between the circles from Belcher and took it down the left side for a layup that put the Warriors up 49-48. They never trailed again.
"They didn't score?" Kay asked a reporter about the last 5:38. "Oh wow, I didn't know that. You know what we did. We backed up the press. We implemented a few traps. Our goal was to get them off-balance. We've talked about that before. We felt they were too balanced in the first half. They were stepping into their 3-point shots. Our goal was to kind of get them back on their heels a little bit and create a balance problem for them. It worked."
Wahconah did force 21 turnovers and had 14 steals in the game.
"They run that half-court trap and they were stopping our ball. They were trapping us in the corners," Keane said. "They do a really good job rotating through that. We just really had a tough time moving the ball. They're a really good team."
Wahconah led once in the second quarter, at 16-15 after two free throws by Gamberoni. The Lancers responded with a two-pointer by Martinez and a 3-pointer by Jillian Perry.
The Warriors opened the third quarter with a 10-0 run to take a 31-26 lead, only to have Malden Catholic respond and go up 41-36 after three quarters. That set the stage for the rally for the ages.
A year ago, the Warriors lost in the Round of 16 to Mashpee. This year, they got past the Round of 16 and are now one of four Division IV teams still standing. Top seed Cathedral and No. 4 Notre Dame of Worcester are scheduled to play Monday at 5 p.m., out at Framingham High School.
Now, Wahconah is 32 minutes away from a trip to Lowell and a possible state basketball championship.
"To be in the Final Four means that we've worked really hard as a team," said Belcher, "and just contributed everything that everybody had."
