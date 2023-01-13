<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Girls Basketball: Lenox Millionaires get coach Nicole Patella to 100 wins

coach and players embrace

Lenox girls basketball head coach Nicole Patella, center, embraces a player on a past team. With the Millionaires' victory over Greenfield Thursday night, Patella won her 100th career game.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

LENOX — The Millionaires spread it around on a milestone night for their head coach.

Nicole Patella coaching

Lenox girls basketball head coach Nicole Patella, seen here at practice, reached the 100 win milestone thanks to a win over Greenfield. 

Modal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all