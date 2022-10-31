Four Berkshire County high school soccer squads will be seeking their first PVIAC Western Massachusetts championships this week.
The Mount Greylock and Lenox boys, along with the Greylock and Mount Everett girls will be on the pitch Tuesday or Wednesday night looking to bring home a trophy and add dates to the championship banners hanging in their respective high schools.
This is the second year the Pioneer Valley Interscholastic Athletic Conference has put on its own Western Mass. tournaments. When the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association went to a statewide tournament structure in the previous school year, the four sectional tournaments were eliminated. Western and Central Mass. schools elected to continue sectional tournament structures, which is where everyone is this week.
Parents, students and fans need to know that tickets for all Western Mass. final games are only available online at the HomeTown Ticketing site. This published link will take fans into the Box Office, where tickets can be purchased. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students and senior citizens. The URL is https://pviac.hometownticketing.com/embed/all?single=1&schools=9
The Western Mass. championship games involving Berkshire schools get rolling on Tuesday, when the No. 2-seeded Mount Greylock girls will play top-seeded Monson in the Class D championship game on Tuesday at 5 p.m., with the third-seeded Lenox boys playing top-seed Westfield Tech in the Class D title game at 7. Both games will be played at West Springfield High School.
Wednesday's sites will be Minnechaug and Agawam. The Class C boys championship game between No. 2 Greylock and No. 3 Frontier will be played at 5 p.m., at Minnechaug. The Mount Everett girls, seeded third in Class E, will play No. 4 Smith Academy on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in Agawam.
Greylock beat Frontier 2-1 back on Sept. 30. The Mounties are 3-1-2 in their last six contests. Since losing to Lenox on Oct. 20, the Mounties have won three straight and have outscored their opponents 9-0. The Lenox boys, Greylock girls and Everett girls will all be facing their opponents for the first time this fall. Both the Greylock and Monson girls enter the contest undefeated.
The Mount Greylock boys haven't won a Western Mass. title since taking the MIAA Western crown in 2008. The Lenox boys last won a Western Mass. crown in 2019.
After this week's games, these four teams will begin the battle for MIAA state championships. The boys and girls soccer brackets are due out Wednesday at 1 p.m., so the Greylock boys and Everett girls will know their bracket spots before they take the field for the PVIAC finals.