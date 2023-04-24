LEE — Jacinta Felix had a hat trick less than three minutes into Hoosac Valley’s Monday afternoon clash against Lee.
And while the previously unbeaten Wildcats had the firepower necessary to get back into the game, the stops never came.
Hoosac’s offense kept firing through a three-headed monster of Felix, Ashlyn Lesure and Emma Meczywor, and the Hurricanes finished off a key 17-8 road win.
Felix, Lesure and Meczywor supplied all 17 goals, with Lesure and Meczywor splitting evenly 10 assists, as the attack never really slowed.
“The