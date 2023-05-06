LEE — Netti Boyko had three goals and an assist for a four-point night, pushed her past 100 for her career, and helping guide the Wildcats to a Friday night win.
Lee roared past Chicopee 14-2, and Boyko's milestone night was a complimentary performance to some monster outputs elsewhere on the roster.
The Wildcats (9-1) got six goals and an assist from Libby Ballinger, who also had four draw controls. Naima Clark added six assists to her pair of goals.
Sierra Beckman made six saves to keep the Pacers off the board.
Tessa Baldwin, Angelina Terigni and Ashley Sonsini collected a goal and assist each, while Phoenix Lucido sent out an assist and Maggy Sarnacki had an interception.
Baldwin added two draw controls and an interception as well.