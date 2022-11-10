WENHAM — Since the MIAA went to a statewide tournament, Wahconah as a school has been no stranger to deep postseason runs.
On Wednesday, the Warriors girls soccer team made their play to join the Elite Eight in the Division IV State Tournament.
However, No. 5 Hamilton-Wenham got the final goal in a 2-1 win over the 12th-seeded Warriors.
Wahconah coach Maggie Rivers called it a tight, back-and-forth game, evidenced by the Generals scoring first at the 19-minute mark, only to be equaled by the visitors before halftime.
