GREAT BARRINGTON — The fall season got off to a wet start on Monday, with Monument Mountain visiting Mount Everett for a golf match that was shortened due to rain.
The Spartans and Eagles got in six holes before the match was called, with Monument taking home a 157-200 win.
Noah Kisiel shot a 33, birdieing the par-4 sixth hole.
Westfield Tech: 22.5, McCann Tech 1.5
WESTFIELD — The Hornets got their season started with a road trip to East Mountain Country Club, where the Westfield Tech squad proved too much on its home links.
McCann Tech had three competing golfers, including returning senior Owen Vareschi, who battled the Tigers' No. 1 Deven Werbiskis to a near draw. Vareschi scored a point early, but ultimately fell 53-47, sending three points to the hosts.
Senior newcomer Haley Bourdon debuted at thirds, and coach Chris Carr said "her stroke counts remained competitive to her opponent's throughout the match," in an email. Still, Westfield's Evan Grant took the match 4-0.
McCann's second rookie is freshman Danika Dodge, who played fourths against Westfield Tech's Andrew Reed. The two were deadlocked over their last three holes, and Dodge accounted for the Hornets' half-point, falling 3.5-1.5.
Westfield Tech's Ellen Webiskis,Cyler Sgroi and Jaden Peterson all competed uncontested, winning 4-0 each.
McCann Tech is on the road again today, playing at Pathfinder.