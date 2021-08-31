LENOX — Coming off a 5-0 campaign in the Fall II season this past spring, the Lenox golf team was itching to get back on the links to start the new school year.
The result was a solid 162-171 victory over Mount Greylock on the Millionaires’ freshly-named home course at Wyndhurst Manor Golf Club.
Lenox was led by Max DiGrigoli, who picked up two birdies en route to an even-par 35 on the course’s front nine. The Millionaires put five golfers at 43 or below, including Max Shepardson’s 41, which tied Greylock’s top scorer, Cayden Conry.
“I was pleased. We were a little high today, but we’ve got some kids working back from injuries,” said Lenox coach Dick Salinetti. “It was a good match. Greylock has some consistent golfers and I think they’ll be one of the better teams this season.”
The Mounties were led by Conry and matching 43s from Owen Petropolus and Cameron Turner. No. 6 man Thomas Art actually birdied both the third and seventh holes, but finished with a 9-over 44.
For Lenox, Ben Haddad, Devan Patel and Noah Kirby all shot 8-over 43. Patel and Kirby both birdied the par-3 eighth hole. DiGrigoli’s birdies came on the par-4 first hole and the par-5 ninth.
Petropolus birdied the fourth hole and Ben Dingman (48) birdied the third, both par-4s.
Also competing for Greylock was Alexander Axt (53). Lenox’s Cliff Flynn shot a 48.
The Millionaires host Mount Everett today back at Wyndhurst.
Pathfinder 22.5, McCann Tech 1.5
BELCHERTOWN — Playing their second match in as many days to open the season, McCann Tech fell at Pathfinder on Tuesday.
The Hornets got a point out of Danika Dodge at Cold Spring Country Club, but could muster little else. Owen Vareschi earned a half-point in the top pairing, falling to Jason Swistak 3.5-1.5. The two were tied through three holes.
Dodge was ultimately defeated 3-1 by Cam Zotto. Pathfinder’s Thomas Knybel defeated McCann’s Haley Bourdon 4-0, though Bourdon stayed within six strokes during the match.
Pathfinder took uncontested wins by Logan Watts, Cody Samson and Trevor Allard.
The Hornets (0-2) play their home opener at Forest Park Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 8 against visiting Springfield Central.