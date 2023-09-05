Golf: Mount Greylock ends Wahconah's unbeaten streak; Taconic tops Hoosac; Monument beats Lee

WILLIAMSTOWN — It's only the first week of September, but there's a rivalry brewing in Berkshire County golf.
Albeit a friendly one, as Mount Greylock handed Wahconah the program's first loss since Oct. 8, 2021.
"Just wanted to extend a job well done to the Greylock golf team and coach Tiele," wrote Wahconah coach Pete Terpak in an email. "They played a very gutsy match, out on a very difficult back nine. Hats off to them."
The Mounties and Warriors played Waubeeka Golf Links to a dead even 161-161 through four scorers each. That triggered the tie-breaker fifth golfer, and Greylock had your pick of the hero, as Thomas Art, Ben Dingman and Jacob Hillman all shot 42s to back up Owen Petropulos' 36 and Will Svrluga's 41.
It was a 203-207 final.
Petropulos and Wahconah's Pat McLaughlin tied for medalist honors with a 1-over 36. Petropulos birdied both the 11th and 17th holes, while McLaughlin birdied 17 and 18.
Wahconah's Tim Kaley was the next low man with a 39, birdieing both the 13th and 15th holes. Sam McLaughlin shot a 41, but then Wahconah bumped to a 45 and 46 against that trio of red and white 42s.
The Mounties are now 3-0, while Wahconah drops to 2-1 following an unbeaten campaign in 2022.
———
WAHCONAH (207)
P. McLaughlin 36, Scalise 45, Kaley 39, S. McLaughlin 41, Breitmaier 46, Drake 48.
MOUNT GREYLOCK (203)
Petropulos 36, Art 42, Dingman 42, Hillman 42, Svrluga 41, Wied 48.
Birdies — W 4 (P. McLaughlin 17, 18; Kaley 13, 15). MG 6 (Petropulos 11, 17; Art 12, Dingman 17, Hillman 16, Wied 10).
Taconic 174, Hoosac Valley 183
PITTSFIELD — Led by a pair of sophomores birdies, Taconic bested Hoosac and is now off to a scorching 3-0 start to the season.
Ayden Anderson and Mitch Hall each picked up birdies on their home course at Berkshire Hills, with Anderson shooting a 40 to tie for medalist honors with Hoosac's Zach Mongeon.
Mongeon was the lone Hurricanes in the low 40s, while Anderson was joined by fellow Thunder golfers Cam LaFerriere and Hall. LaFerriere, the senior captain, shot a 43, with Hall at 44. A pair of freshmen shot a 47 to solidify the win.
"First home match today after two road wins! Great win for The Thunder! Another good weather day for golf, but today was even hotter than our last time out. We have had a different top scorer in each of our three wins to start the season," wrote THS coach Matt Capeless. "We are making improvements every day and they’re making it tough on me to determine who’s in the lineup for each match. My team is learning to play under pressure because they have to compete everyday at practice to stay in the lineup. We’ve had a different lineup for each match."
———
TACONIC (174)
Anderson 40, LaFerriere 43, Hall 44, Maffuccio 47, Fields 47, Harrington 50.
HOOSAC VALLEY (183)
Mongeon 40, Charron 47, Bishop 48, Thomas 48, Field 52, Pompi 53.
Birdies — T 2 (Anderson 7; Hall 8).
Monument Mountain 179, Lee 190
LEE — Greg Kay led the way for Monument on Tuesday, shooting a medalist round of 42 on the road at Greenock Country Club to help the Spartans take down Lee.
Paul Naventi backed him up with a 43 and Liam Trask a 45 to give the Spartans a healthy led.
Lee was led by David Carlino's 44, while Joey Abderhalden shot a 45.
———
MONUMENT (179)
Trask 45, Kay 42, Naventi 43, Burch 49, Luf 50, Rave 53.
LEE (190)
Abderhalden 45, Brighenti 49, Carlino 44, McDonough 52.
Birdies — L 1 (Brighenti 5).
Girls Soccer
McCann Tech 1, Smith Vocational 0
NORTH ADAMS — It was as good a first game as new head coach Aubrey Thurston could've asked for as she began her tenure with McCann Tech on Tuesday afternoon.
Thurston's Hornets got a set-piece goal when Faith Brazeau finished off an Emily Feder corner kick and then set about blanking the visiting Vikings in the season opener.
Sophia Francesconi made 22 saves in net for McCann Tech, while Thurston noted the defensive work of Sophie Reid, Shaylee Lawson and Svea Lawson as key to the shutout.
Monument Mountain 6, Drury 2
NORTH ADAMS — The Spartans held host Drury to a single goal on either side of halftime, and poured on the offense themselves to win the season opener on Tuesday.
Iris Firth wasted no time getting back into form with a four-goal night. She had a pair in the first half, getting one off a Mercedez Raifstanger assist. She tallied a second unassisted strike in the second half to complete the hat trick and put the game ultimately out of reach.
Annette Boyko added a marker for Monument, on a Madeline Hardy helper.
"It would of been higher if our senior goalie Brooke Bishop didn't make the timely saves she did," Drury coach Syid Uqdah wrote in an email. "Emily Therian was also strong in the center of the D, making very timely tackles. Hannah Lacasse had a good game playing on the left pitch and in the striker role."
It was Uqdah's first game as head coach for Drury, and he got a goal from Maddie Saunders on a cross from Reagan Cornell. In the second half, Saunders got involved again, sending a cross to the head of Meagan McGrath who knocked it home.
Boys Soccer
Monument Mountain 1, Agawam 0
GREAT BARRINGTON — It was a strong debut for the 2023 Spartans, who got a goal from Erving Henderson to best visiting Agawam on Tuesday night.
Mount Greylock 0, Pope Francis 0
WILLIAMSTOWN — A team that played to five draws a year ago kept the theme alive in its season opener Tuesday afternoon, as the Mounties battled Pope Francis to a scoreless result.
It was a welcome to the big time for senior Lex Anagnos, who collected eight saves and a clean sheet in his varsity debut. However, Pope's Keegan Sears matched him with eight stops of his own. The Cardinals had a PK try in the first half that missed the net.
Cross-Country
McCann Tech meet
ADAMS — The Hornets got an early start to their season, hosting a Tuesday afternoon meet at Greylock Glen with Smith Vocational, Hampden Charter and Saint Mary's.
The McCann Tech girls collected a 3-0 day, besting Hampden 16-47, Saint Mary's 15-42 and Smith 15-50. The Hornets had the three top times in the meet, won by Camryn Moran with a time of 24 minutes, 40 seconds. Teammates Kamilia Kondei and Amy Harrington were second and third.
The McCann boys beat Hampden (15-49) and Saint Mary's (19-30), but fell 24-31 to Smith. The Hornets' Brandon Miller won the individual crown in the home opener by a healthy margin, finishing in 20:16. He bested Saint Mary's Conner McMahon (22:44) and Walden Groundwater of Smith (22:57).
———
McCann Boys — 1. Miller 20:16; 5. McGrory 26:07; 8. Wirtes 26:38.
McCann Girls — 1. Moran 24:40; 2. Kondei 26:51; 3. Harrington 29:03; 4. Vallieres 30:00; 6. Vareschi 34:35.
Volleyball
Mount Greylock 3, Wahconah 0
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mounties opened their season with a sweep of Wahconah Monday night.
Greylock took down the Warriors 25-12, 25-13 and 25-18.
Mount Everett 3, Holyoke 1
SHEFFIELD — The Eagles shook off an offseason's worth of rust in a hurry Tuesday night to stun Holyoke and win the season opener in four sets.
The Purple Knights were sitting pretty after a 25-13 victory in the opening set, but first-year coach Robert Cohen's Mount Everett squad was just getting warmed up.
The Eagles won three straight sets in response. They took the next two 25-10 and 25-13, before narrowly avoiding the fifth set with a 26-24 win to clinch their home opener.
Cohen credited the work of Ivy Webster Ben-Daivid and Kelly Krom from the service line as the difference in the match.