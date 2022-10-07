Berkshire County's top high school golfers ready for a full 18 on Sunday in the Berkshire Classic

Twenty-six of the top high school golfers in Berkshire County are scheduled to head for the Stockbridge Golf Club Sunday morning for the 2022 Berkshire Classic tournament.

The 18-hole tournament will be played in a reverse shotgun format, beginning at 11:30 a.m. One group will start on Hole 1, the second group starts at 18, the third group starts on 17, the fourth group starts on 16, and so on. It allows members of the club to be playing on the front side of the course while the tournament has started on the backside, going in reverse order.

While 2021 champion Nate Murphy of Taconic has graduated, six of the top 10 finishers from last year's tournament are slated to compete on Sunday.

Runner-up Devan Patel of Lenox, who shot a 4-over-par 76 at Berkshire Hills Country Club to finish two strikes behind Murphy, will lead a Lenox contingent that has three of those returners from last year. Cliff Flynn, who finished fourth, and fifth-place finisher Max Shepardson, will be joined by Noah Kirby and Hunter Shepardson.

In 2019, Wahconah's Pat McLaughlin and Hoosac Valley's Corben Craig went to a playoff with Craig winning on the first playoff hole. McLaughlin, who was eighth last year, is back with a contingent of six Warrior golfers.

Mount Greylock's Owen Petropulos was seventh in 2021 and teammate Ben Dingman was 10th. Both are part of first-year coach Erik Tiele's group of four Mounties in the competition.

The 18-hole tournament will be a good tune-up for the following week, when the MIAA sectional tournaments are being played.

Berkshire County teams are in Division II (Monument Mountain, Taconic, Wahconah, Hoosac Valley), or Division III (Lee, Lenox, McCann Tech, Mount Everett, Mount Greylock).

The Western Mass. Division III tournament will kick off the week at the Country Club of Wilbraham. The first group will tee off Monday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. On Tuesday, the 18th, the Division II golfers will head for the The Ranch Golf Club in Southwick for a 9 a.m. start.

The Western Mass. Division I tournament, where there are no Berkshire teams, will be played at Springfield's Franconia Golf Course on Monday, Oct. 17.

Competitors

LENOX — Cliff Flynn, Max Shepardson, Devan Patel, Noah Kirby, Hunter Shepardson.

WAHCONAH — Pat McLaughlin, Easton Anello, Tim Kaley, Brady Breitmaier, Vinsent Scalise, Tommy Dunham.

HOOSAC VALLEY — Ian Capiello, Frank Field, Zach Mungeon.

LEE — Joey Abderhalden.

MOUNT GREYLOCK — Owen Petroplus, Jacob Hillman, Thomas Art, Ben Dingman.

TACONIC — Jackson Mollier, Camdyn Mckillock, Antonio Scalice, Cam Laferriere.

MONUMENT MOUNTAIN — Brad Vanyluk, Greg Kay, Ian Mack.