PITTSFIELD — Cliff Flynn parred his final five holes to finish with a 3-over 38 at Berkshire Hills Country Club on Monday, earning medalist honors and guiding his Millionaires by Taconic.
Flynn shook off a double-bogey on the second hole, and couldn’t find a birdie to get a stroke back, but two of his teammates did. Max Shepardson started his afternoon with a 3 on the par-4 first hole and finished with a a 41. Noah Kirby’s 43 came with the benefit of a 3 on the par-4 eighth hole.
Taconic had matching 44s from Jackson Molleur and Camdyn McKillop.
Lenox moves to 11-2.
———
LENOX (167)
Cliff Flynn 38, Devan Patel 45, Max Shepardson 41, Noah Kirby 43, Hunter Shepardson 45, Brady DiGrigoli 49.
TACONIC (182)
Jackson Molleur 44, Camdyn McKillop 44, Antonio Scalise 46, Mitchell Hall 52, Cam LaFerriere 48, Ayden Anderson 52.