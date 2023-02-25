<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Taconic hockey beaten by Greenfield in PVIAC Western Massachusetts Class C Championship game

hockey players

Taconic’s Vincent Lamphear, left, and teammate Alex Jerebtsov defend against Greenfield’s Jayson Smith during the Western Mass. Class C final at the Olympia Ice Rink in West Springfield on Saturday.

 CHRISTOPHER EVANS — EAGLE CORRESPONDENT

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Taconic hockey team got back into the Western Massachusetts Class C Championship game with a goal from the blue line by Jackson Molleur. That was about as close as the Thunder were able to get to the Greenfield net though.

hockey

Greenfield’s Jayson Smith battles for the puck with Taconic’s Zack Schneider, left, and Cody Soper during the Western Mass.

