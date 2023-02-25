Taconic hockey beaten by Greenfield in PVIAC Western Massachusetts Class C Championship game

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Taconic hockey team got back into the Western Massachusetts Class C Championship game with a goal from the blue line by Jackson Molleur. That was about as close as the Thunder were able to get to the Greenfield net though.
WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Taconic hockey team got back into the Western Massachusetts Class C Championship game with a goal from the blue line by Jackson Molleur. That was about as close as the Thunder were able to get to the Greenfield net though.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.