<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Taconic beats McCann in North Adams to get new co-op's first ice hockey win of season

Antonio Scalise save

Antonio Scalise covers up to block a shot on goal from forward Ethan Wilson (No. 21) of McCann. 

 JESSE KOLODKIN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

NORTH ADAMS — For the second time this season, McCann Tech took the ice as the host of the North County hockey co-op. But Taconic, which for the first time is hosting the Central Berkshire co-op, had the answers whenever a problem emerged.

Modal

Jesse Kolodkin can be reached at jkolodkin@berkshireeagle.com or on Twitter @JesseKolodkin.

Tags

Sports Reporter

Jesse Kolodkin is a Berkshire Eagle sports reporter. He worked in the same position at The Bradford Era in western Pennsylvania and graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a degree in broadcast journalism. He is an avid New York Giants fan. He can be reached at jkolodkin@berkshireeagle.com or on Twitter @JesseKolodkin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all