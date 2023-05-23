Local Roundup: McCann Tech boys lacrosse downs Central, qualifies for MIAA Tournament

NORTH ADAMS — Evan Rose scored five goals, and Parker Hart had a pair while dishing out four assists in a 12-3 McCann Tech win over Springfield Central. The Hornets improved to 9-7 and officially qualified for the MIAA State boys lacrosse tournament.
Max Morin had five assists, while Colby Marko one and two goals. Lucian McGrath, Cole Maxwell and Nick Abuisi each had one goal while Brody Rhinemiller had six saves. McCann will play at Lenox in the Western Mass. Tournament on Thursday.
"We are excited to qualify for the state playoffs. This is the first time all season that we have a complete roster and it shows in our more consistent play. We are going to give everything that we have at Lenox on Thursday night and we are excited for a playoff atmosphere," wrote McCann coach Marshall Maxwell.
Mount Greylock girls 22, Granby 5
GRANBY — The Greylock girls pulverized Granby in their regular season finale on Monday.
The Mounties scored double-digit goals in both halves and averaged nearly a goal every two minutes for the game.
Ainsley Abel, Lexi Politis and Sarah Polumbo all had six-point nights, with Polumbo finding the back of the net six times.
———
Greylock 10 12 — 22
Granby 3 2 — 5
Goals — MG: Polumbo 6, Ai. Abel 4, Politis 4, Waynick 2, Hughes 2, Cangelosi, Ad. Abel, Lagerwall; G: White 3, Laliberte, Kennedy.
Assists — MG: Politis 2, Ai. Abel, Raymond.
Saves — MG: Rech 6
Lee girls 16, Pittsfield 2
LEE — The Wildcats bounced back from just their second loss of the season last week at South Hadley, by beating up Pittsfield High on Saturday at home.
Ashley Sonsini poured in six goals , with Libby Ballinger adding five and Phoenix Lucido three in a runaway. It was an 11-point night for Sonsini. Tessa Baldwin was on point on the dot with seven draw controls, while Ballinger added three.
The Wildcats wrap their regular slate at 14-2 and will await the Western Mass. Tournament brackets.
———
Goals — L: Sonsini 6, Ballinger 5, Lucido 3, Boyko 2.
Assists — Sonsini 5, Clark, Boyko, Baldwin
Baseball
Mount Greylock 5, Easthampton 4
WILLIAMSTOWN — In a nine-inning affair Monday night, the Mounties put together a season's worth of work to walk off with a win over Easthampton.
Greylock gave up a run in the top of the ninth to fall behind 4-3, but rallied back in a hurry in the home half to end the night.
Cam Miller started things with a one-out single. Pinch-runner Everett Bayliss stole second cleanly and then moved to third when the ball got by the catcher. That opened up the squeeze for Cole Wetherell, who dropped down a bunt to score the tying run. Wetherell reached on catcher interference. Then he stole second, opening up first base, which was where Easthampton sent leadoff hitter Jackson Shelsy, who was 2 for 3 with a double. Wetherell reached third on a wild pitch, and Greylock coach Rick Paris called for another squeeze bunt. This time, catcher Tommy Art put it down and brought home with winning run.
"We had to use every player from our bench to get this one," wrote Paris. "Their pitcher was pitching a great game and unfortunately for them he had to come out when Tommy was up. Both teams played hard and it was an exciting win for us. Finally the boys know what it is like to come through in the clutch and what it feels like to walk a game off. This is great for us going forward."
Topher Reardon threw 8 1/3 innings for the Eagles, striking out nine and walking none on 116 pitches. Greylock managed 11 hits, but 10 were singles.
Jameson Bayliss started for Greylock and went five full, striking out nine and walking five and giving up no earned runs. He ran into trouble in the fifth, walking two and hitting a batter, while the defense made a couple errors and let Easthampton get up 3-1. Greylock committed seven errors in the game. Jake Gladu threw two innings of hitless relief. Jason Jaros actually wound up with the win, going two innings and allowing one run on one hit and three walks.
Wetherell singled and was knocked in by Art in the bottom of the fifth to make it a one-run game. Greylock tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh. Miller singled and was run for by Ben McDonough, who stole second and eventually scored on a Shelsy sacrifice fly.
———
Easthampton 000 030 001 — 4 4 3
Greylock 100 010 102 — 5 11 7
Reardon 8 1/3, Perreault 0+ and Gallagher. Bayliss 5, Gladu 2, Jaros 2 and Art. W — Jaros. L — Reardon. 2B — MG: Shelsy.
Athol 5, Lee 3
LEE — Down 4-1 in the bottom of the fourth, Mason Daley hit a 2-RBI single to make it 4-3. But Athol's defense would hold from there and get one more insurance run to win in a non-playoff game.
———
Athol 103 010 0 — 5 3 1
Lee 010 200 0 — 3 4 1
Lopez and Williams. Will Thomson and Daley. W — Lopez. L — Thomson.
Softball
Mount Everett 16, Ware 8
WARE — Mount Everett took flight from the beginning, scoring 10 runs in the top of the first inning and coasting from there. Emma Goewey had two doubles and went 3 for 5 with two runs scored and two RBI while Allison Steuernagle was 4 for 6 with three runs and two RBI, as well as a double.
Julia Devoti gave up seven earned runs on nine hits while striking out six.
"Came out the gate in the first with a quick 10 spot. Let off a little in the middle couple innings with some defensive lapses but were able to hang on for the win. Julia had another strong outing on the mound and the middle of our lineup was on fire at the plate," wrote Everett head coach Josh King in an email to The Eagle. "Quick turnaround for us tomorrow as we host Mohawk [Trail] in the first round of the Western Mass. Class D [tournament] so hopefully we carry the momentum over."
———
Mount Everett 1002 102 1 — 16 17 5
Ware 004 202 0 — 8 9 3
Devoti and Goewey. McQuaid and Silvero. W — Devoti. L — McQuaid. 2B — ME: E. Goewey 2, Creamer, A. Steuernagle. W: McQuaid. 3B — W: McQuaid, Slattery.
Girls Tennis
Mount Greylock 5, Monument Mountain 0
WILLIAMSTOWN — Mount Greylock made quick work of a shorthanded Monument Mountain squad, one day before the Mounties play in the Western Mass. Tournament.
Mai O'Connor won 6-0, 6-0 in first singles against Monument's Nini Knerr. While Mia Patrick won 6-1, 6-1 over Lillie Blechman in second doubles. Two Monument forfeits in third singles and second doubles gave the Mounties the win. While Charlotte Holubar and Amelia Madrigal of Greylock beat Bella Deluca and Gwen Brady in first doubles, 6-2, 6-0 for the sweep.
Lee 5, Pittsfield 0
LEE — Lee swept the Generals at home behind dominant singles performances. Anna Martin beat Maddie Henner 6-0, 6-3, while Sophie Herman didn't lose a single game in a 6-0, 6-0 win over Kaitlyn Timoney.
Maddie Haywood beat Giana Barscz 6-0, 6-1 to guarantee a Wildcat win.
Doubles were more competitive but Lee still held strong. Shae Kelly and Annie Herman beat Abby Szymanski and Riley Laurent 6-3, 6-2, while Sophia Puntin and Emily Holian beat Delaney McKeever and Payton Racicot 6-2, 6-3.
Boys Tennis
Monument Mountain 3, Mount Greylock 2
WILLIMASTOWN — Monument Mountain swept the singles matches to claim a victory on the boys side. Sean Fenig won 6-0, 6-1 in first singles but it was tough from there.
Quinn Dillon took a 6-2 win in the second single first set, but Oscar Heeringa fought back, although Dillon would win 6-4 for the win. Owen McDougall was cleanup for the Spartans, winning 6-1, 6-1 for the win.
A crucial win, too, as Monument started down 0-1 having to forfeit second doubles. Meanwhile, Jacob Hillman and Ed Strolle gutted out a win for Greylock over Monument's Teddy St. John and Conrad Mathews.
———