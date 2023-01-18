Berkshire skiers compete in Nordic Night Lights at Butternut

GREAT BARRINGTON — It had been 17 days since the Berkshire County Nordic ski season began with a meet at Prospect Mountain in Vermont.
But, two weeks with no snow meant no local competitions for the area's cross-country skiers.
Enter Nordic Night Lights.
On Tuesday at Ski Butternut, the downhill resort in Great Barrington, the season's second meet was held on a three-lap 5K that wove in, out and around Butternut's chairlifts. The meet was lit by portable construction lights run off small generators, and the races only took around 10 to 15 minutes, but despite bone-dry school campuses, there was Nordic skiing in the Berkshires.
"As a team, we've been training really hard at practice, really making the most of the time we do get on snow," said Mount Greylock's Quinn McDermott. "Just because there's no snow around here."
The Mount Greylock boys and girls took first place in both races, and grabbed a pair of individual victories through Ollie Swabey and Anne Miller. On the girls side, the Mounties just held off Wahconah 24-28, while the Greylock boys put up 13 points to distance themselves from the second-place Warriors (34).
Greylock, according to McDermott, had recently taken a two-hour drive from Williamstown to Lapland Lake in New York to get in some time on snow. The Warriors, earlier this month, took their regular trip to Lake Placid, as it's been anything to get an edge early on in 2023.
"A few teammates and I have been going up to the Eastern Cup Races, just a NENSA race, the last one was this past weekend in Rumford, Maine," said McDermott, who finished sixth overall. "Those are really fun, pretty far away, but great opportunities to get on snow."
McDermott was actually the fifth Greylock boys across the finish line in a wave start with 30-second intervals. Swabey won outright in just 10 minutes, 18 seconds. Wahconah's Fritz Sanders was second in 10:24, followed by four straight Mounties in Jude Bakija, Declan Rogers and McDermott. Greylock also put Nathan Gill and Knowl Stroud in the top 10. Wahconah's Aidan Garcia was seventh and Hoosac Valley's David Scholz was 10th.
We've got portable generators and construction lights. It's Tuesday Night Lights for Nordic Skiing at Butternut. pic.twitter.com/xQIVWOGHo2— Mike Walsh (@WalshWrites89) January 17, 2023
"It's definitely an awkward distance, I'm more used to either sprints or longer distances, 20 minutes or so. This is kind of in the middle," said McDermott. "Sprints you go hard as you can the whole time, whereas 5Ks and 10Ks you have to stay reserved. But this, a fast 5K, it was pretty hard to go really hard, but you still had a lot of distance to cover. It was fun though. Fun to do different kinds of races and especially racing at night."
Weeks 2 and 3 of the Nordic season were supposed to be held at Mohawk Trail High School on successive Saturdays, but the lack of snow forced a pivot to Butternut, which stayed open after hours to help out.
On the girls side, Anne Miller made it back-to-back wins after she took the season opener at Prospect. She finished in 12:33 on Tuesday, with her closest competition more than 30 seconds behind.
It was a more colorful leaderboard, though, with Wahconah's Vienna Mahar in second in 13:09 and Lenox's Alice Culver third in 12:22. Culver and Greylock's Lauren Miller started in the same wave and finished together too. Culver was able to out-stretch her opponent, as Miller finished fourth in 12:23. Cornelia Swabey made it three Mounties in the top five, though, and that set the stage for a team win.
Wahconah did make things very interesting, though. Mars Rabuse wedged into seventh place between a Lenox pairing of Medeja Rudzinskaite and Jane Elliot, to get the Warriors back going. Wahconah then placed three straight in ninth, 10th and 11th with Olivia Langenheim, Paige Trager and Skylar Rosier. Amherst's Elizabeth Sawicki and Wahconah's Julia Langenheim further pushed back Greylock's final scorer, but Mia Holmgren landed 14th to give the Mounties 24 points and secure the victory.
The next meet is still scheduled for Saturday at Wahconah Regional High School in Dalton at 10 a.m., as skiers, coaches and organizers continue to watch the forecast the and skies.
"Seems this time of year, January, there's just never snow. But we always seem to get through it as a team," said McDermott. "Just keep ready for whenever it snows, which is hopefully this week."
Nordic found snow in Great Barrington. pic.twitter.com/ZRXRTLBGz5— Mike Walsh (@WalshWrites89) January 18, 2023
———