BUCKLAND — Berkshire County's cross-country skiers returned to racing on Saturday with a meet at Mohawk Trail High School.
Once again, it was a big meet for the Mounties of Mount Greylock.
Greylock took firsts in both the boys and girls races for both team and individuals. Oliver Swabey won the boys race in 13 minutes, 38 seconds, leading a group of three Mounties with Quinn McDermott and Foster Savitsky tailing him in second and third.
Anne Miller returned to the top of the podium on the girls side, where the Mounties also went 1-2-3 in order.