Roundup: Pittsfield, Taconic, Hoosac Valley pick up big wins in girls basketball

CHICOPEE — Pittsfield’s defense was stellar Thursday night and that helped the Generals earn a spot in the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Division 3 tournament.
Jamie Duquette scored a game-high 18 points, and no Chicopee Comp player scored in double figures as the Generals earned a 56-30 win. Duquette also had seven rebounds.
The Pittsfield defense held the Colts to 19 points over the final three quarters to lock up a win that made PHS 10-3.
Carolyn Castillo did not get into the scorebook, but she did pull down a game-high 10 rebounds.
The Generals are at home Friday night for a makeup game with East Longmeadow.
———
PITTSFIELD (56)
Castillo 0-0-0, Ellerbee 0-1-1, Goodnow 1-2-4, Malumphy 3-0-8, R. Duquette 3-1-7, Summers 2-1-5, Sadowy 1-0-2, J. Duquette 8-1-18, Powell 3-0-7, Stetz 1-0-2. Totals 23-6-56.
CHICOPEE COMP (50)
Carriveau 3-0-7, Burger 1-0-2, Sournier 1-0-2, Coreia-Berly 2-3-7, Gilhooly 1-0-2, Carey 1-2-4, Luna 2-0-6. Totals 11-5-30.
Pittsfield 18 15 12 11 — 56
Chicopee Comp 11 9 4 6 — 30
3-point baskets — Pittsfield 4 (Malumphy 2, J. Duquette, Powell). Comp 3 (Luna 2, Carriveau).
Taconic 44, W. Springfield 29
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Taconic broke open a competitive game with a huge third quarter and went on to beat West Springfield.
With the win, Taconic (5-7) keeps its postseason hopes alive and ended a three-game losing streak. The Thunder led 23-17 at halftime, but erupted for a 15-3 third quarter and won going away.
Brenna McNeice, who had 11 points for Taconic, scored four points to key the third-quarter rally. Alex Hudson had a game-high 18 points for Taconic, scoring 14 in the first half and hitting five 3-pointers.
Morgan Peabody had 10 points to pace West Springfield, now 1-12.
———
TACONIC (44)
Jessup 1-1-3, Hudson 6-1-18, Cross 1-1-4, Pringle 1-0-2, McNeice 3-5-11, Balcom 1-1-3, Gilis 0-0-0, Martin 1-0-3. Totals 14-9 44.
WEST SPRINGFIELD (29)
Kelly 1-6-8, Collins 1-0-2, Peabody 3-4-10, McKenzie 4-1-9, DiCampli 0-0-0, Cania 0-0-0. Totals 9-11-29.
Taconic 14 9 15 6 — 44
W. Springfield 8 9 3 9 — 29
3-point baskets — Taconic 7 (Hudson 5, Cross, Martin).
Hoosac Valley 47, Monson 40
MONSON — Hoosac Valley moved one step closer to punching its ticket to the MIAA Division 5 tournament with a win at Monson.
The Hurricanes and Mustangs were tied 12-12 after one quarter, but Taylor Garabedian scored seven of her 14 points in the second quarter to give the Hurricanes a halftime lead at 25-23. They held off the home team in the second half to go 9-4, and bounce back from a loss to Springfield International Charter School earlier in the week.
Three Hurricanes scored in double figures; Ashlyn Lesure had 15 points, while Garabedian had 14 and Gabby Billetz added 10. Hoosac swept the season series against Monson after winning in Cheshire back in early January.
Monson’s Olivia Chrzan had 20 to lead all scorers.
The Hurricanes are back on the road Friday at Mount Greylock.
———
HOOSAC VALLEY (47)
Cappiello 0-0-0, Billetz 3-4-10, Shea 1-0-2, Meczywor 1-1-3, McNeice 0-0-0, Lesure 5-4-15, Scialabba 1-0-3, Garabedian 6-2-14. Totals 17-11-47.
MONSON (40)
Martinson 1-0-2, Szado 0-0-0, Chrzan 9-2-20, C. Hull 0-0-0, Myrie 4-0-11, E. Murphy 0-0-0, H. Murphy 1-0-2, Provost 2-15. Totals 17-3-40.
Hoosac Valley 12 13 11 11 — 47
Monson 12 11 10 7 — 39
3-point baskets — Hoosac 2 (Lesure, Scialabba). Monson 3 (Myrie 3).
South Hadley 41, Drury 35
NORTH ADAMS — The Blue Devils gave it all they had in the first half, particularly in a 15-7 second quarter that gave them a 22-15 halftime lead.
Unfortunately for Drury, visiting South Hadley outscored Drury 20-4 in the third quarter, holding the Blue Devils to two baskets. That proved to be too much for Drury to come back from.
“Couldn’t ask for a better first half. Girls were locked in, ran their sets, played defense and worked their tails off,” Drury coach Ian Downey wrote in an email. “Mentally let the game get to us in the third quarter. Too many turnovers and fouls. They were shooting 1-and-1 in the third. Need to put four quarters together beat a well-coached team like South Hadley. Unfortunately, we just couldn’t put it together in the third.”
Alyssa Russell had 16 points to pace the Blue Devils.
Drew Alley had 11 points and C.C. Gurek 10 for South Hadley, who were 11-for-17 from the foul line and 9-for-15 in the second half.
Drury will host Springfield International Charter School on Monday.
———
SOUTH HADLEY (41)
Alley 3-5-11, Saderbaun 1-0-2, Bullough 0-0-0, Assalin 0-3-3, Gurek 4-1-10, Butler 0-0-0, Dean 1-2-4, Jackson 1-0-3, Levrault 4-0-8. Totals 14-11-41.
DRURY (35)
McGrath 1-0-2, Davis 0-0-0, Houghtaling 0-3-3, Felix 2-3-7, Bishop 2-1-5, Russell 6-1-16, Percy 0-0-0, Moser 0-0-0, Sarkis 1-0-2, Daugherty 0-0-0. Totals 12-8-35.
South Hadley 8 7 20 6 — 41
Drury 8 15 4 8 — 35
3-point baskets — South Hadley 2 (Gurek, Jackson). Drury 3 (Russell 3).
Boys basketball
Mahar 47, Lenox 46
ORANGE — Connor Sluder had six of his 14 points in the fourth quarter as host Mahar handed Lenox its fourth straight loss.
The Senators also got a measure of revenge because the Millionaires had beaten them, 56-47, in Lenox back on Jan. 5.
Lenox, now 5-9, outscored Mahar 20-15 in the second quarter to take a 30-25 halftime advantage. The Senators held Lenox to two baskets in the third quarter, which went to the Senators 10-6 in a defensive struggle. The home team managed to hang on for the win.
Michael Butler had a game-high 19 points in the game, 11 of them coming in the second half while Emmett Shove added 12 for Lenox. The Senators did a good job on Shove in the second half, holding him scoreless.
The Millionaires have their rivalry game with Lee on Monday.
———
LENOX (46)
Reinholt 0-0-0, Shove 5-1-12, Shepardson 1-0-3, Armstrong 0-0-0, Butler 6-4-19, Flynn 2-0-6, Blake 1-0-2, Ward 1-0-2, Larmon 1-0-2. Totals 17-5-46.
MAHAR (47)
Danielson 0-0-0, Isrow 0-0-0, Sullivan 2-0-6, Softic 2-3-8, Martin 1-2-4, Deloade 2-0-4, Barnes 3-1-8, Davis 1-0-2 Cail 0-1-1, Sluder 5-4-14. Totals 16-11-47
Lenox 10 20 6 10 — 46
Mahar 11 15 10 11 — 47
3-point baskets — Lenox 7 (Butler 3, Flynn 2, Shove, Shepardson). Mahar 4 (Sullivan 2, Softic, Barnes).
Boys basketball
Drury 70, Lee 48
LEE — Drury put any thoughts of a comeback out of mind with a 25-point third quarter to finish off Lee Wednesday night.
Louis Guillotte had a game-high 19 points, with Amont David joining him to score 18. Coach Jack Racette’s squad got 10 players in the scorebook, with both Stephen Cornell and Darrin Vidal knocking in two 3-pointers a piece.
Lee was led by Shaun Kinney’s 14 points, and actually had nine different players score, but fell behind 20-11 after one quarter and never had a chance to catch up.
Drury has won three straight after a four-game skid and is now 8-5 overall. Lee falls to 2-12.
———
DRURY (70)
Varellas 1-1-3, Dillard 2-0-4, Cornell 2-0-6, Guillotte 7-5-19, Bond 1-0-2, David 8-2-18, Beauchamp 1-0-3, Alvarez 0-0-0, Moorman 3-0-6, Hinkell 0-0-0, Daly 1-1-3, Vidal 2-0-6. Totals 28-9-70.
LEE (48)
Kinney 6-1-14, O’Brien 1-0-2, Kasagara 0-0-0, B. Cooper 1-4-6, Consolati 1-0-3, Clark 1-2-5, Siok 0-0-0, Kelly 2-0-5, Smith 1-2-4, J. Cooper 1-0-2, Abderhalden 3-0-7. Totals 17-9-48.
Drury 20 16 25 9 — 70
Lee 11 12 7 18 — 48
3-pointers — D 5 (Cornell 2, Vidal 2, Beauchamp); L 3 (Kinney, Clark, Abderhalden).
McCann Tech 48, Westfield Tech 47
WESTFIELD — Walter Mazza had his best game of the year and the Hornets needed every point.
Mazza scored a season-high 16 points, 14 coming in the second half to keep McCann Tech in front of a one-point decision against Westfield Tech. The junior wing, generally a defensive stalwart, out-paced his previous high by six points and was in double-figures for just the third time in 13 games.
McCann trailed 28-12 at halftime before Mazza scored 12 points in a 22-point third quarter that got the Hornets back in it. Jacob Howland added 10 of his 13 points in the second half as well.
The Hornets had a four-game win streak snapped Tuesday night by Duggan, but bounced back quickly to improve to 9-5 overall.
———
MCCANN TECH (48)
E. Rougeau 1-2-4, Z. Howland 4-0-8, K. Rougeau 0-0-0, Dolan 0-0-0, J. Howland 5-1-13, Boucher 3-0-7, Mazza 6-2-16, Durocher 0-0-0. Totals 19-4-48.
WESTFIELD TECH (47)
Fabiani 1-0-2, Do. Lincoln 4-3-11, Westcott 0-3-3, Lewis 1-0-2, De. Lincoln 11-4-29. Totals 17-10-47.
McCann Tech 4 8 22 14 — 48
Westfield Tech 13 15 7 12 — 47
3-pointers — MT 6 (Mazza 2, J. Howland 2, E. Rougeau, Boucher); WT 3 (De. Lincoln 3).
Military Appreciation Night in Lenox
LENOX — The Lenox boys basketball team will hold it’s 10th-annual Military Appreciation night on Monday when the Millionaires play Lee. The junior varsity game begins at 5:30 p.m.
Any veteran or active military member will be the school’s guest for the evening.
The Lenox VFW will present the colors.