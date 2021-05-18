DALTON — The Wahconah track and field teams swept Hoosac Valley in a Tuesday afternoon meet.
The Wahconah girls scored a 72-60 win over the Hurricanes while in the boys meet, the Warriors won 87-44.
For the Wahconah girls, Olivia Gamberoni won three individual events, taking the 200 and 400 meter runs and the triple jump. Hoosac's Lilly Boudreau doubled with wins in the 400 hurdles and the long jump.
On the boys side, three Wahconah athletes scored double individual wins. Zander Walton swept the 100 and 200 sprints, Brennan Anderson won the 110 and 400 hurdles, while Brodie Calvert took the long and triple jumps.
For Hoosac, Justin Levesque was the distance champion, winning the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.
———
WAHCONAH GIRLS 72, HOOSAC VALLEY 60
100 meters: 1. Aryianna Garceau (W) 13.82; 2. Quinn Walton (W) 13.86; 3. Natalie Pompi (H) 14.28.
200: 1. Olivia Gamberoni (W) 26.80; 2. Lilly Boudreau (H) 27.51; 3. Brody Kaley (W) 29.61.
400: 1. O. Gamberoni 1:02.54; 2. Alyssa Garabedian (H) 1:13.23; 3. Taylor Garabedian (H) 1:19.67.
800: 1. Haley Crosier (W) 2:44.45; 2. Olivia Scholz (H) 3:38.39; 3. Katie Scholz (H) 3:39.33.
1,600: 1. Jocelyn Sommers (W) 7:08.51; 2. Olivia Langenheim (W) 7:09.16; 3. Frankie Scialabba (H) 7:21.15.
3,200: 1. Hannah Walsh (H) 15:09.33; 2. Sommers 15:22.56; 3. Madeline Riechers (W) 19:31.10.
100 hurdles: 1. A. Garabedian 19.63; 2. Garceau 19.81; 3. Talia Rehill (H) 20.60.
400 hurdles: 1. Boudreau 1:09.95; 2. Rehill 1:24.48; 3. Emma Carkhuff (W) 1:25.85.
4-by-100 relay: 1. Hoosac (Olivia Scholz, Talia Rehill, Lilly Boudreau, Natalie Pompi) 55.91; 2. Wahconah 56.23.
4-by-400 relay: 1. Wahconah (Quinn Walton, Brody Kaley, Olivia Gamberoni, Haley Crosier) 4:27.32.
4-by-800 relay: 1. Wahconah (Crosier, Jocelyn Sommers, Olivia Langenheim, Kelly Anderson) 11:50.94; 2. Hoosac 12:20.12.
High Jump: 1. K. Scholz and Crosier 4 feet, 2 inches (tie); 3. Rehill 3-10.
Long Jump: 1. Boudlreau 15-0.5; 2. Pompi 12-01.75; 3. Jazmin Gregory (H) 11-11.
Triple Jump: 1. Gamberoni 31-8.50; 2. Walton 30-8.25; 3. T. Garabedian 29-2.
Shot Put: 1. Molly Shippee (W) 24-11.25; 2. Hanna Shea (H) 22-4.50; 3. O. Scholz 21-2.50.
Javelin: 1. Riechers 66-0; 2. Haley McNeice (H) 62-4; 3. A. Garabedian 57-10.
WAHCONAH BOYS 87, HOOSAC VALLEY 44
100 meters: 1. Zander Walton (W) 12.10; 2. Noah Kelly (W) 12.94; 3. Kevin Duma (W) 13.98.
200: 1. Walton 25.61; 2. Nicholas Alibozek (H) 26.03; 3. Nicholas Pompi (H) 31.40.
400: 1. Sean Kays (W) 1:01.28; 2. Brady Payson (W) 1:04.45; 3. Stephen Gage (H) 1:08.93.
800: 1. Brodie Calvert (W) 2:17.37; 2. Zachary Hubbard (H) 2:18.06; 3. David Scholz (H) 2:19.38.
1,600: 1. Justin Levesque (H) 5:01.81; 2. Riley Gladu (W) 5:04.47; 3. Peyton Webb (W) 5:32.84.
3,200: 1. Levesque 11:05.04; 2. Gladu 12:01.97; 3. Aidan Garcia (W) 12:08.27.
110 Hurdles: 1. Brennan Anderson (W) 19.16; 2. Nicholas Alibozek (H) 19.62; 3. Liam Furlong (W) 22.37.
400 Hurdles: 1. Anderson 1:05.72; 2. Mitchell Scalise (W) 1:18.81; 3. Furlong 1:21.22.
4-by-100 relay: 1. Wahconah (John Cebula, Steve Medina, Dylan Smith, RJ Albano) 1:01.35.
4-by-400 relay: 1. Wahconah 4:12.98; 2. Hoosac 4:25.47.
4-by-800 relay: 1. Hoosac Valley (Levesque, Hubbard, Scholz, Joey McGovern) 9:51.89; 2. Wahconah 10:01.62.
High Jump: 1. Hubbard 5-4; 2. Walton 5-2.
Long Jump: 1. Calvert 19-2.75; 2. N. Alibozek 17-4; 3. Payson 14-11.
Triple Jump: 1. Calvert 36-8.75; 2. N. Alibozek 35-10.5; 3. Walton 34-9.5.
Shot Put: 1. Alexander Perenick (W) 33-10.75; 2. John Cebula (W) 28-3; 3. Pompi 26-7.
Javelin: 1. Hubbard 128-11; 2. Ethan Hayes (W) 91-10; 3. Steve Medina (W) 87-2.
High School Softball
Pittsfield 11, Lee 3
PITTSFIELD — Host Pittsfield (4-2) bounced back from a loss to Wahconah with a decisive victory over Lee.
The Generals scored eight run in the first two innings, and PHS pitcher Mia Arpante did the rest.
Arpante scattered six hits for Pittsfield and at one point, retired 11 straight Lee batters. She helped her cause at the plate, going 2 for 3 with three runs scored.
Mia Alfonso also was 2 for 3 for PHS with a pair of doubles. Alyssa Mercier went 0 for 1, but reached base three times and scored three runs.
———
Lee 000 003 0 — 3
Pittsfield 440 030 x — 11
Wahconah 14, Monument Mountain 1
GREAT BARRINGTON — The Warriors (5-1) are continuing their winning ways to begin the 2021 season.
Wahconah pounced for five runs in the second and another six in the third to glide by Monument Mountain.
Avery Vale-Cruz finished with a team-high three runs batted in. Meanwhile, Julia Trager, Kaylee O'Bryan and Casey Wilson each brought in two runs for the road team.
O'Bryan got the nod in the circle, striking out seven batters in the mercy-rule shortened five-inning game.
———
Wahconah 256 10 — 14
Monument Mountain 010 00 — 1
Taconic 15, Mount Everett 12
PITTSFIELD — Bella MacDonald led Taconic's high-powered offense with four runs scored, three hits and three runs batted in on Tuesday afternoon.
Brenna McNeice joined MacDonald with a multi-hit performance, finishing the day 2 for 4.
Taconic's Rylee Paronto pitched three-plus innings and struck out four batters. Anna Bongini came on in relief and recorded five strikeouts.
Makenzie Ullrich scored three runs as the Eagles went on an eight-run rally in the seventh, but the comeback came up just short.
Hailey Liebenow scored two runs for Mount Everett.
———
Mount Everett 000 022 8 — 12 6 5
Taconic 523 023 x — 15 13 1
Boys lacrosse
Wahconah 16, Nipmuc 11
DALTON — Ernie Lampron had seven goals as Wahconah beat Nipmuc 16-11 in a non-league game.
Billy O'Neill had four goals and two assists for the Warriors, while Caden Padelford set up five of Wahconah's goals.
Anthony Perrone had four goals for Nipmuc.
———
Goals — Wah: Ernie Lampron 7, Billy O'Neill 4, Jonah Smith 2, Logan Newsome 1, Rylan Padelford 1, Devin Lampron 1. Nip: Anthony Perrone 4, Luke Large 2, Jack Tauson 1, Connor Woods 1, Zack Shilale 1, Jacob Parenteau 1.
Assists — Wah: Caden Padelford 5, O'Neill 2, Smith 2, Noah Poirer 1, D. Lampron 1, Nick Astore 1. Nip: Woods 2, Tauson 1, David Cook 1, Shilale 1, Parenteau 2.
Saves — Wah: Joe Massaro 16. Nip: Liam Simpneau 10.
Girls lacrosse
Mount Greylock 19, Pittsfield 1
PITTSFIELD — On Monday, Carolyn Jones had five goals and Sarah Palumbo added four as visiting Mount Greylock rolled to a win over Pittsfield.
In all, nine different Mounties scored goals.
Sydney Hover netted the goal for Pittsfield.