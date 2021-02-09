Everything is now in place for Berkshire County high schools that elect to play soccer in the so-called Fall II season.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's Soccer Committee discussed plans for the Fall II season on Tuesday, and are moving forward with those plans.
High School soccer was scheduled to play in fall of 2020. Schools were, however, given the option of playing from late February until late March, instead.
Berkshire County schools elected, as a group, to not play in the regular fall season. Only Mount Greylock, Wahconah, Monument Mountain, Lee and Mount Everett actually competed in MIAA-sanctioned sports in the fall, as they all competed in cross-country or golf.
This winter, Greylock, Monument, Wahconah, Everett and Hoosac Valley have tossed their hats into the ring to play basketball. Lenox is also competing in Alpine Skiing, along with other schools that compete in that sport. Lenox is not currently competing in Nordic Skiing.
Whether any, or all of the aforementioned schools will play soccer in Fall II is up to each school district. The door is now open for them to play. Fall II will also be for high school football and volleyball, should districts choose to play.
The one major change from the fall concerns the timing of games. In the regular fall season, teams would play four quarters. In Fall II, teams will play two halves.
One area the Soccer Committee would like to see an adjustment in, concerns some of the modifications that have been approved.
The committee discussed what to do when a modification is violated inside the box. For example, players are not allowed to intentionally head the ball. The committee voted to adjust where indirect kicks would be taken.
"In the event there's a COVID infraction or violation in the box, the restart will be an indirect kick on the perimeter of the box closest to where the infraction occurred," said Rick Beaudoin, a Boston-area soccer official who is the officials' representative on the committee.
The motion passed unanimously.
One area of major difference from the soccer that is normally played and the soccer that will be seen in Fall II is that there are no throw-ins. Instead of throw-ins, an indirect kick will put the ball in play from the sidelines. There were questions if that rule would change in Fall II, but committee chair and Canton High School athletic director Dan Erickson said the 2020 indirect kick rule will continue in Fall II.
"You can't play basketball without touching the basketball, but you can play soccer without touching the soccer ball," Erickson said. "I think that's guided everybody in all of their modifications. You can't play volleyball without touching the volleyball, but you can certainly play soccer. I think we found out in the fall that the kicking didn't detract from the game. Ultimately, I'm sure we'll go back to a full throw-in [since] that's what soccer is.
"Right now, while we're still in this time period, why add that in when you don't need to?"
Much like high school basketball players this winter, soccer players in Fall II will have to play with masks on.
"While you're on the field of play, the mask is supposed to be on and in place," MIAA associate director Rob Pearl said. "If you have a medical note, written by a doctor, for a specific reason why you cannot wear a mask, that's allowed."