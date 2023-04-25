Softball: Monument Mountain obliterates Putnam; Wahconah edged on road at Frontier

SPRINGFIELD — Monument Mountain made the long trip on the pike to Putnam and desperately needed to stretch its legs. So the Spartans almost batted around the top of the first, twice, scoring 14 runs en route to a five-inning 28-0 blowout, shutout win.
All nine of Monument's starters scored and eight of them scored more than once. Meg Dupont threw seven strikeouts in the win.
Putnam walked 16 Monument batters and the Spartans took advantage. Jada McKie and L Osaki scored five runs while Bella Viola and Ember Raifstanger scored four apiece. Raifstanger had a triple while Viola had two singles.
———
Monument 1416 43X X — 28 15 1
Putnam 000 00X X — 0 2 0
W — Dupont.
Frontier 6, Wahconah 3
Deerfield — Wahconah scored three runs in the top of the fourth to make it just a 4-3 game. But Frontier's defense shut things down from there while its offense added two in the top of the fifth to hold on for a win.
Frontier's defense did an excellent job of limiting the Warriors' offense, eight Wahconah runners were stranded on base. Taylar Hickey pitched the whole game and threw six strikeouts while walking no batters, giving up eight hits. Three errors cost the Warriors.
Delaney Fifield hit a 2-run home run to lead Frontier's offense.
———