PITTSFIELD — On another milestone day for the Taconic softball team, Thunder head coach Jaclyn Candelet put her team's win over city rival Pittsfield into perspective.
Taconic honors Kevin Harrington in pregame ceremonies, turns around and beats rival Pittsfield in softball
This is a subscriber exclusive story.
Subscribe today to access this story and all of our stories with 24/7 unlimited access.
Subscribe today. Cancel anytime.
Howard Herman can be reached at hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253.
Tags
Howard Herman
Sportswriter-Columnist
Howard Herman is a sports columnist at The Berkshire Eagle. The dean of full-time sportswriters in Western Mass., he has been with the Eagle since 1988, and is a member of the New England Baseball and Basketball Hall of Fame.