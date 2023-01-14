GREAT BARRINGTON — Adalyn Shufelt, Quinn Dillon, Zoe Holmes and Isaac Schultze set the tone with a sub-2 minute medley relay and the Monument Mountain swim team went on to sweep New Lebanon and Hudson.
It was a double meet for the Spartans, though the two visitors didn't compete against one another, so it was all eyes on coach Jill Svirida's co-ed crew.
That quartet combined to finished the medley in 1:59.85, a mark that beat both opposing teams. The same can be said about the following two races, with Annabelle Holmes taking the 20 freestyle and Zoe Holmes the 200 IM in both meets.
Schultz and McDonald followed with a 1-2 in the 50 free, with Shultz carding a 26.20, and the Spartans were on their way.
Dillon was a two-event winner, taking the 500 freesstyle by three seconds over New Lebanon's Allison Slater and also rolling in the breaststroke.
New Lebanon got two wins from Alex Sotek, who out-touched Zoe Holmes by less than a second in the butterfly and held off Tomas Ceola of Monument in the backstroke.
The Spartans swept all firsts against Hudson.
Monument def. New Lebanon 54-39.
200 Medley Relay — 1. Monument Mountain (Shufelt/Dillon/Z. Holmes/Schultze) 1:59.85; 2. New Lebanon 2:05.41; 3. New Lebanon 2:27.90.
200 Freestyle — 1. A. Holmes (MM) 2:26.58; 2. MacDougall (MM) 2:29.68; 3. Schwartz (NL) 2:31.47.
200 IM — 1. Z. Holmes (MM) 2:24.50; 2. Kline (MM) 2:31.53.
50 Free — 1. Schultz (MM) 26.20; 2. McDonald (MM) 27.29; 3. Schroder (NL) 30.62.
100 Fly — 1. A. Sotek (NL) 1:03.03; 2. Z. Holmes (MM) 1:03.77; 3. Dragonetti (MM) 1:05.69.
100 Free — 1. Schroeder (NL) 59.07; 2. Thorp (MM) 1:04.32; 3. J. Sotek (NL) 1:07.69.
500 Free — 1. Dillon (MM) 5:44.13; 2. Slater (NL) 5:47.50; 3. Buckenroth (NL) 6:19.06.
200 Free Relay — 1. Monument (Dragonetti/Thorp/Ceola/Kline) 1:47.89; 2. New Lebanon 2:04.44; 3. New Lebanon 2:21.97.
100 Back — 1. A. Sotek (NL) 1:06.72; 2. Ceola (MM) 1:08.63; 3. Schwartz (NL) 1:10.90.
100 Breast — 1. Dillon (MM) 1:10.39; 2. Slater (NL) 1:17.97; 3. Powers (NL) 1:40.63.
400 Free Relay — 1. New Lebanon (Schroder/Buckenroth/A. Sotek/Slater) 4:07.65; 2. Monument 4:14.03; 3. New Lebanon 4:54.37.
Monument Mountain def. Hudson 73-18.
200 Medley Relay — 1. Monument Mountain (Shufelt/Dillon/Z. Holmes/Schultze) 1:59.85; 2. Hudson 2:29.97; 3. Hudson 2:39.69.
200 Freestyle — 1. A. Holmes (MM) 2:26.58; 2. MacDougall (MM) 2:29.68; 3. Robles (H) 2:39.59.
200 IM — 1. Z. Holmes (MM) 2:24.50; 2. Kline (MM) 2:31.53.
50 Free — 1. Schultz (MM) 26.20; 2. McDonald (MM) 27.29; 3. Dante (H) 33.28.
100 Fly — 1. Z. Holmes (MM) 1:03.77; 2. Dragonetti (MM) 1:05.69.
100 Free — 1. Thorp (MM) 1:04.32; 2. Pacheco (MM) 1:08.28; 3. Turner (H) 1:16.03.
500 Free — 1. Dillon (MM) 5:44.13; 2. Shufelt (MM) 6:38.56.
200 Free Relay — 1. Monument (Dragonetti/Thorp/Ceola/Kline) 1:47.89; 2. Hudson 2:21.00; 3. Monument 2:28.78.
100 Back — 1. Ceola (MM) 1:08.63; 2. Baden (MM) 1:28.94; 3. Turner (H) 1:32.73.
100 Breast — 1. Dillon (MM) 1:10.39; 2. Francis (H) 1:38.97; 3. Molinski (H) 1:39.96.
400 Free Relay — 1. Monument (A. Holmes/MacDougall/Kay/McDonald) 4:14.03; 2. New Lebanon 5:11.12; 3. Monument 5:31.59.