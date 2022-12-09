<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Monument Mountain sweeps Taconic in girls and boys swimming in the first meet of the season

Cheering MM

Monument swimmers cheer on their teammates. 

 JESSE KOLODKIN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

PITTSFIELD — It was a close contest but the Monument Mountain boys 4x100 relay team won the final race of the meet, giving the Spartans a win and the visitors a sweep of Taconic in the first meet of the season.

