Mount Everett girls outlast Pittsfield in marathon tennis match; Generals' Wax stays unbeaten

PITTSFIELD — The Generals had a lead and two live chances to close out visiting Mount Everett Monday night, but it still seemed like the PHS girls were fighting it.
That’s because the Eagles were coming.
Despite losses at first and second singles, Mount Everett’s second doubles tandem and third singles player were the last ones standing in a 3-2 road victory.
Pittsfield opened the day with victories by Makayla Wax and Riley Laurent at first and second singles. Laurent came ripping back from an 0-6 loss in the opening set, settling in to overcome Juliana Valentini 6-4, 6-4 in the second and third sets.
“Riley, this is my first year coaching here, but every match we play, every coach we face makes a point to tell me how much she’s improved,” said PHS coach Ricky Andretta. “And with Makayla, she’s undefeated, coming off Western Mass. individuals over the weekend, went 2-0. She’ll go back this weekend for the quarterfinals, and I don’t know if there is any stopping her.”
But after Kelly Krom and Kaleigh Eichstedt handled their match at first doubles 6-0, 6-3 in a timely fashion, the Eagles were alive.
At second doubles they were, however, down to their last breath.
Pittsfield’s Kaitlyn Timoney and Maddie Henner took care of business in the opening set 6-2, and then pushed to get Cassie Campeglio and Ivy Webster-Ben David to the ropes.
Trailing the second set 5-6, the Eagles duo caught a break and rode it to tie the set at 6-6 and force a tie-break race to seven. With the match on the line, the tie-break knotted 2-2, but Campeglio, the senior, came up with a forehand blast, and a double-fault by PHS gave Mount Everett a 5-2 edge. Timoney made a strong play at the net to get it to 5-3, but the Eagles duo scored the next two points to force a third set.
“Sometimes it’s a focus thing, they start off maybe not as locked in as they should be. But, then they get into it. They just found it, made it work,” said Mount Everett coach Asha VonRuden. “Once they started to realize it, one of them isn’t super experienced in matches, so it took a little while to start feeling the groove. They got a little confidence, though, and decided they could do it. Didn’t give up.”
At that point it was a momentum match, and the Eagles were soaring. Campeglio and Webster-Ben David took the first two games of the third set. Pittsfield got within 2-1, but the visitors were off to the races and won it 6-2 to even the day and volley all the pressure across the fence to third singles, where another senior was doing battle for the navy blue.
“This is a nice season, last one together with all of them,” said VonRuden of her seniors. “I’m proud of them. They’ve done a great job cheering each other on.”
“We’re enjoying the season, trying to cherish these last few games that we have,” echoed Victoria Breen. “It’s our last time playing together. But we’re having a fun time with it.”
Breen had taken it to Delaney McKeever in a 6-2 first set, while the bulk of the fan attention was glued to conclusion of a three-hour second doubles marathon. Third singles had to wait for first singles to finish before the two could take to the courts at Herberg Middle School.
Breen takes the second set tiebreaker, her third singles match, and secures the 3-2 victory for @everett_eagles. pic.twitter.com/lTPscfPiwa— Mike Walsh (@WalshWrites89) May 8, 2023
Breen said she could feel the pressure mounting even before she stepped on the court to face McKeever.
“Our first singles player was up against a girl who is really, really good, so that was kind of nerve-wracking,” noted the Eagles senior. “The girl I was playing was really good as well, but we were a really good fit for each other. Overall, it was a really good match.”
McKeever, in her first year playing tennis, caught a groove late in the second set, and battled from down 4-5 to leading 6-5. The veteran Breen, one of a handful of seniors on coach VonRuden’s squad, buckled down and knotted the set at 6-6. The theme of the afternoon continued with a tie-breaker race to end or extend the bout.
Breen scored first, but McKeever evened her up. Breen then reeled off back-to-back points and took a 4-2 lead into the court switch. She caught a quick word with VonRuden, but McKeever was ready for the adjustment and drew even 5-5.
With the match on the line, Breen came up with a couple clutch placements and solidified the day for Mount Everett.
“I was really nervous. I think I pulled it together in the end, but it was really difficult. The winning point for my team, it was really scary, but I did it,” said Breen. “Watching my teammates earlier, that helped me focus and play to the best of my abilities.”
The match opened with the continued individual brilliance of Pittsfield junior Makayla Wax. She has yet to lose a match at first singles this season and scorched one of the county’s best players in Caroline Haiss on Monday, even coming off some tough matches at the Western Mass. Individuals tournament, where she’ll play Saturday in a quarterfinal. A win there puts her into the semifinals and potential championship match on Sunday.
Caroline Haiss doing all she can to wall up, but Pittsfield's Makayla Wax hitting burner after burner at first singles to take a 3-0 lead in second set. pic.twitter.com/Nj8PhM3b86— Mike Walsh (@WalshWrites89) May 8, 2023
“It’s been great. I’ve been really lucky, got to experience the individuals tournament and get to keep playing there,” said Wax. “I’ve learned so much this year, the players out here are really good, they really want to play and enjoy it. The team is getting better and improving. We’re bringing a light to tennis.
“I felt great today. Energy picked up, weather helps. [Haiss] had some great grit, great play. I love playing these girls who really want to play. I get a lot out of it.”
The Eagle will have a full story on Wax’s season and run at Individuals later this week.