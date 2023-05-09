WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mount Everett boys took both doubles matches and got a three-set victory from William Volmer at first singles to take down Mount Greylock on Friday.
Volmer battled Drew Scanlon in the card's top match, winning 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.
Likewise, first doubles went three sets, with Jay Seward-Dailey and Philop Enoch taking home a 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 win over Max Wied and Jacob Hillman of Greylock.
Aiden Murray and Charles Vion won second doubles in straight sets to clinch the match for the Eagles.
At