tennis player

Mount Greylock's Mai O'Connor won a pair of team matches Friday and Monday, and mixed in two wins at Western Mass. Individuals over the weekend.

 MARC J. WRZESINSKI — EAGLE CORRESPONDENT

WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mount Everett boys took both doubles matches and got a three-set victory from William Volmer at first singles to take down Mount Greylock on Friday.

Volmer battled Drew Scanlon in the card's top match, winning 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Likewise, first doubles went three sets, with Jay Seward-Dailey and Philop Enoch taking home a 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 win over Max Wied and Jacob Hillman of Greylock.

Aiden Murray and Charles Vion won second doubles in straight sets to clinch the match for the Eagles.

At

Modal