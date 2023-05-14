Berkshire County Track and Field Individuals comes to Hoosac Valley

CHESHIRE — It was a good while after Everett Pacheco crossed the finish line on Saturday, that he still had to ask if he had won the 1 Mile title at Berkshire County Individuals.
Spotty cell service at Hoosac Valley left a lot of the definitive results in the dark until Mount Greylock coach Brian Gill got on the PA system to announce them to the crowd. And to that crowd, the boys mile photo finish stayed a mystery.
"That was the craziest race of my life, definitely," said Pacheco. "I knew it was going to be me, Max and Quinn just dueling it out until the end. Didn't expect that finish at the end with Quinn though, that was crazy. It was a really fun race."
Pacheco spent three laps in third place behind Lenox's Maxwell Adam and Greylock's Quinn McDermott. After the trio crossed the starting line for the third time, the action truly heated up. McDermott used the fist bend of the final lap to work around Adam, and Pacheco went with him.
"Right when Quinn passed Max, I knew I had to pass Max as well," said the Monument Mountain standout. "Quinn just started going off and I knew I had to stick to him. Everything just clicked, started feeling great. Last 100 or so, I got up on Quinn's shoulder and just rode him to the end."
Pacheco and McDermott ran the final 100 in lockstep, but a big forward lean by Pacheco proved to be the difference in a victory of .09 seconds. Pacheco crossed in 4:27.92, McDermott in 4:28.01. Adam was third in 4:35.37, with Greylock's Andrew Petropulos behind him in 4:39.58. Those are the four fastest mile times this season in the Berkshires.
An absolutely wild finish to the mile, with Pacheco of Monument leaning past Greylock's McDermott.Both hit All-State qualifying times. pic.twitter.com/dsyAJXs37Z— Mike Walsh (@WalshWrites89) May 13, 2023
Pacheco and McDermott both punched their tickets to the MIAA All-Star Meet of Champions by hitting the automatic qualifying standard. That meet is at Fitchburg State University starting June 1. Up next for Berkshire County athletes is the Western Mass. Championships at Mohawk Trail this coming Friday night. Then the county will split up slightly with some heading to Norwell and others to Westfield State the following week for Division V and D-VI State Championships, respectively. There, only the event winner from each division will qualify for All-States (along with the auto-qualifiers).
Of which, there were 10 different county athletes laying down Meet of Champions marks Saturday at Hoosac. One such competitor, Wahconah's Shippee hit the marks in both discus and javelin, popping a 160-foot, 10-inch spear, a PR this season by more than 10 feet.
Joining Shippee in discus is runner-up Eamon Hetherington of Greylock. The Mounties also got a jolt from track and field newcomer Chase Doyle, who won two events and qualified for All-States in the 110 Hurdles with a scorching 15.56. Doyle — who won a state title in baseball last spring — also won the high jump with a 6-foot clear.
Greylock's Chase Doyle rips through the 110 hurdles for an All-State qualifying time of 15.56. pic.twitter.com/2kEmt8hyI6— Mike Walsh (@WalshWrites89) May 13, 2023
"He's been a huge plus for us, we've had some really nice additions," said Gill. "We knew he'd be good, but we didn't know he'd be this good."
On the girls side, Greylock's Maggie Nichols pulled out of the 100-meter dash final, but carded a qualifying 12.73 in her preliminary heat, .03 under the gun.
Greylock also will now be sending both Lily McDermott and Charlotte Coody to All-States. McDermott went 1:08.27 in the 400 Hurdles, shaving almost half a second off her best time to qualify. Coody landed a javelin 109-01, a best by nearly 5 feet this season, and moving her to the top of the county Honor Roll.
Alice Culver punched her ticket, as the Lenox distance star put down an 11:34.14 to win the 2 Mile. Her previous best this season in the league was 11:58.63.
Monument Mountain also saw Lily Haskins-Vaughan reaffirm her spot by posting a qualifying height in high jump in 5-04 to win the Berkshire title in the event.
It should also be noted, Greylock has three other athletes who also previously qualified for All-States in Lily Catelotti (discus), Quinn McDermott (800) and Daniel Warren (discus).
Catelotti won the discus on Saturday, while McDermott got a surprise win in pole vault. Warren won the long jump with a new Honor Roll top mark of 20-06.
Asked what makes this year's Mounties unique, the longtime Greylock coach said, simply, "We're really good."
"We're really deep with quality and some really talented kids at the top," he said. "It's a recipe for winning a lot of league meets. The question is, do we have enough to win a state championship?
"We have a lot of pieces to the puzzle. We need a few more, need to stay healthy. We're as deep as we've been in years on both sides."
Here's the marks looking to be hunted down today at Berkshire County Individuals for boys. pic.twitter.com/2ScmtIIaG5— Mike Walsh (@WalshWrites89) May 13, 2023
There were 34 Berkshire County championships awarded on Saturday at Hoosac Valley. On the girls side, the 14 individual titles went to 14 different girls, though Greylock's Chase Hoey had arguably the best day in Cheshire, sidling up a trio of runner-up finishes alongside her win in the triple jump. She was second to teammate Katherine Goss in the 100 Hurdles, and to the Monument pair of Lily Haskins-Vaughan and Caroline Becker in the high jump and long jump, respectively.
On the boys side, there were three dual winners; Ian Bridges of Lenox, Greylock's Doyle and Wahconah's Shippee.
Bridges won the 400 and then blasted off for a county-best 41-01.25 in the triple jump.
Another one of Gill's pieces shined pretty bright on Saturday, as senior Matteo Chang won the boys 100-meter dash in 11.46, after dropping a new 2023 county -best time of 11.44 in the prelims. He broke up what looked like it could be a Taconic sprinting sweep, edging Thunder runners Jasean Davis (11.56) and Anthony Trapani (11.64).
"Not gonna lie, was a little hesitant, because the prelim was my first good 100 in a minute," said Chang. "Everybody was telling me it was all luck, the 11.44. People thought I was false starting, so I had to pull it through with the second final.
"Mostly focusing on my lane, imagining myself running, over and over and over. Surprised today, but now I'm glad I got it consistently. My final season, let's go as far as I can."
Taconic got a 200 win by Matthew McIntosh in 23.13, with Trapani second just .01 in front of Shippee.
In the girls sprints, Pittsfield's Dezerea Powell took the 100 by .17 over Haskins-Vaughan. Monument's de Movellan won a tight 200 in 28.70 over Amiracle Sobel (28.75) of Hoosac.
Lilly de Movellan of Monument Mountain wins the girls 200 final in 28.70. Hoosac's Amiracle Sobel 28.75. pic.twitter.com/Me11wQyOSB— Mike Walsh (@WalshWrites89) May 13, 2023
Greylock's Nichols didn't compete in either final, but did help the Mounties to wins in the 4x100 and 4x400.
The Spartans also got title wins by Polly Geddes in the 800 and Amelia Desilets in the mile, bringing their total to five.
Lenox got a win from Savannah Reber in the 400 to go with Culver. Those two teamed with Elyssa Scrimo and Genevieve Collins to win the 4x800 in a qualifying time for D-V States.
The Hoosac girls did flex some field might with six of the nine podium spots, including a sweep of shot put led by Gabby Billetz's repeat BCI title. Billetz was also runner-up to Catelotti in discus.
The Greylock boys swept the 800, but Caleb Low made it a thrilling finish by coming from behind teammate Knowl Stroud on the final straightaway for the win.
Lenox's Dennis Love put down a sub-10 2 Mile, and then went and anchored the Millionaires' 4x800 team to a win.
Wahconah's Alex Perenick stayed under a minute in the 400 Hurdles after finishing second in the 110. He was also a part of the winning 4x400 team.
Taconic's Josh Stevens made the most of his final throw in shot put, topping out with a monster 47-footer.
Mount Greylock boys take the 4x100 by .06 seconds over Wahconah, with PHS .33 off the lead. pic.twitter.com/12fdy5DkXm— Mike Walsh (@WalshWrites89) May 13, 2023
One of the final events of the day was perhaps the most entertaining, as Mount Greylock, Wahconah and Pittsfield battled in the boys 4x100. Even without county-leading Taconic in the field, it was as advertised. Neck-and-neck-and-neck on the final handoff, Greylock's Eamon Hetherington matched Shippee stride for stride as Pittsfield fell back a smidge. Hetherington crossed for the Mounties — led by Chang, Mason Sayers and Noah Klompus — in 46.11, to Wahconah's 46.17. PHS was in in 46.44.