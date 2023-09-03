On Saturday afternoon, high school volleyball was back in session at Wahconah Regional High School for a jamboree. All eight Berkshire County teams were present, and they all shared the same excitement for the new season. There are teams like Mount Greylock, who hope to win a state championship after losing in that spot last season, and others who hope to improve their records with first-year head coaches like Pittsfield and Mount Everett.
2023 Berkshire County Volleyball Previews: All 8 local teams enter season with high hopes
- By Dylan Thompson, Eagle correspondent
