2023 Berkshire County Volleyball Previews: All 8 local teams enter season with high hopes

volleyball players slap hands before match

Monument Mountain players wish the Lee team good luck before the start of their match during a volleyball jamboree at Wahconah Regional High School in Dalton.

 STEPHANIE ZOLLSHAN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

On Saturday afternoon, high school volleyball was back in session at Wahconah Regional High School for a jamboree. All eight Berkshire County teams were present, and they all shared the same excitement for the new season. There are teams like Mount Greylock, who hope to win a state championship after losing in that spot last season, and others who hope to improve their records with first-year head coaches like Pittsfield and Mount Everett.

