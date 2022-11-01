The MIAA released brackets for the 2022 state volleyball tournaments Monday afternoon, and Berkshire County is well-represented.
Six local squads will have a chance to fight for a state title beginning this week in Division IV and V.
Wahconah and Monument Mountain are in the D-IV field, while Mount Greylock, Lee, Taconic and Lenox made the D-V cut.
The Mounties, winners of the Class D Western Massachusetts championship during the PVIAC tournament on Sunday are the top Berkshire County see, No. 3 overall in D-V.
Mount Greylock will await the winner of a preliminary round contest between No. 30 Norfolk County and No. 35 Oxford. The Mounties will host a Round of 32 match on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
The four Berkshire teams in D-V area actually spread evenly between the quadrants, allowing for the slim possibility of an all-local Final Four.
Lee was next up as the No. 9 seed. The Wildcats are also waiting for a play-in game to work itself out, as they'll play the winner of No. 24 Franklin Tech and No. 41 Matignon. Lee's Round of 32 game was not scheduled at press deadline. The Wildcats are in the quadrant with No. 1 Frontier.
Falling just after Lee was Taconic in the 10th spot. The Thunder are playing in a quadrant topped by No. 2 Hopedale, but will first play the winner of a preliminary match between No. 23 Georgetown and No. 42 Prospect Hill. Taconic's Round of 32 match is scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m.
Lenox's strength of schedule elevated the 8-12 Millionaires into the tournament field, where they have earned a No. 28 seed. They'll get to host a preliminary round match against No. 37 Bristol County, with the winner advancing to take on No. 5 Paulo Freire. Lenox will actually get started right away, welcoming Bristol County for a 4:30 p.m. tilt on Wednesday.
The fourth quadrant is topped by No. 4 Turners Falls.
In the Division IV field, Wahconah earned the No. 9 seed, while Monument is 25th. Both are in the quadrant with No. 1 Ipswich.
The Spartans and Warriors are actually lined up to meet if both reach the Sweet 16. For starters, though, is the Round of 32, which will see Wahconah host No. 24 East Bridgewater, while Monument travels to take on No. 8 Medway. The winners of those two matches will meet in the next round.
Wahconah's match was not scheduled at press deadline, but the Spartans will have until the weekend to prepare for their trip east. They'll play at Medway Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
The other D-IV quadrant heads are No. 2 Lynnfield, No. 3 Joseph Case and No. 4 Nipmuc.