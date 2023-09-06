<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Volleyball: Wahconah, Pittsfield High pick up first wins of fall season

Coach Dave Lussier's Wahconah Warriors picked up win No. 1 of the 2023 season at home Wednesday night.

DALTON — Back on campus for the home opener, Wahconah straightened things out to sweep a match against West Springfield.

The Warriors were coming off a 3-0 loss at Greylock on Monday night in the season opener, but a couple nights later were the ones doing to dominating.

Wahconah made a statement in the opening set, allowing only eight points to the Terriers, before finishing off the night with a couple tighter sets to ultimately win 25-8, 25-21, 25-18.

The Warriors were led by Olivia Mason's five aces and three kills, while Sasha Fyfe had four aces and eight digs.

