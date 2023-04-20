BELCHERTOWN — Three days after the game was suspended because of sloppy field conditions, the Monument Mountain baseball team handed Belchertown its first loss of the season.
Jayder Raifstanger pitched the final three scoreless innings for the Spartans to pick up the save in a 3-1 win Thursday. Jack Bissaillon, the starter on Monday, gets credit for the victory.
With the win, the Spartans improve to a perfect 6-0. The Orioles, who had beaten Mount Greylock and Wahconah earlier in the month, are now 6-1. The win was Monument’s first in Suburban East, while the Orioles are 0-1.
Raifstanger’s base hit plated Shaun Frank with the insurance run in the top of the seventh. The St. John’s baseball commit set the Orioles down quietly in the seventh to secure the victory.
“We had some nice defensive plays by third baseman Garrett Curtin,” Monument coach Tom Hankey wrote in a text message.
The Spartans are home Friday, and will host 0-7 Monson.
Monument 200 000 1 — 3
Belchertown 001 000 0 — 1
Mt. Anthony 10, Greylock 4
WILLIAMSTOWN — Mount Greylock was locked in a 4-4 game with Mount Anthony after four innings. Unfortunately for the Mounties, the Patriots scored six runs in the final two innings to earn the victory.
Offensively, Jackson Shelsy was 3 for 4, while Mason Canata was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBI and Dylen Harrison had a hit and two RBI for the now 1-7 Mounties.
Greylock will host Hopkins Academy Friday.
Mt. Anthony 200 202 4 — 10 12 1
Mt. Greylock 020 020 0 — 4 10 3
Granger 6 2/3, Thompson 1/3 and Greenslet. Bayliss 6, Miller 2/3, Gladu 1/3 and Art. W — Granger. L — Bayliss. 2B — MA: Bushee. Moriarty. MG: Art.
Softball
Taconic 19, Mahar 2
ORANGE — Julia Pierce went 4 for 5 with three runs batted in and Taconic scored 11 runs in the second inning to improve to 5-0 on the season. The game was stopped after five innings by the run rule.
Chey Goddard was the beneficiary of the offensive largesse. She did her part too, going 2 for 3 with two RBI and two runs scored while in the circle, she held the Senators to four hits and struck out 11.
The Senators’ defense betrayed the squad, as they made 10 errors.
The Thunder will head back on the road Friday at Frontier Regional.
Taconic 1(11)5 02 — 19 13 3
Mahar 000 02 — 2 4 10
Goddard and Schettini, Maloney. McGinnis and Comeau. 3B — T: Pierce.
Drury 14, Hoosac Valley 2
CHESHIRE — Marley Brothers went 3 for 4 and drove in four runs for Drury, as the Blue Devils improved to 6-0.
Brothers was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle, as she singled, doubled and tripled.
Drury helped make pitcher Olivia Perry comfortable in the circle by scoring a run in the first inning, seven in the second and five more in the third. She gave up two runs, one earned, on three hits. Perry walked two and struck out eight.
Perry did her part offensively, going 2 for 2 with a pair of RBI.
The Blue Devils are back in action at Alcombright Field on Friday, hosting neighbor McCann Tech. Hoosac, now 3-5, is scheduled to be at Brattleboro.
Drury 175 01 — 14 8 1
Hoosac 000 20 — 2 3 5
Averie McGovern and Danielle Glasier. Olivia Perry and Brooke Bishop. W — Perry. L — McGovern. 2B — D: Bishop, Marley Brothers. 3B — D: Brothers.
Boys Lacrosse
Pittsfield 16, Central 1
PITTSFIELD — At BCC’s Gene Dellea Field, Pittsfield scored early and often in a win over Springfield Central.
“Jackson Jezewski played a great game at the faceoff X, allowing us to gain possession of the ball after almost every stoppage,” Pittsfield coach Noah Tullock said. “Justin Borawski had a solid day winning ground balls from the faceoff wing, and also scored a hat trick.”
The Pittsfield Attack trio of Mitchel Manning, Ray Lynch and Javon Jones combined to score 11 of Pittsfield’s 16 goals.
Pittsfield is back in action Monday at BCC, with a night game against Monson.
Pittsfield goals — Mitchel Manning 6, Ray Lynch 3, Justin Borawski 3, Javon Jones 2, Geoff Pensivy, Camdyn McKillop.
Pittsfield assists — Lynch 4, Jones 2, McKillop 2, Pensivy, Manning.
Central goal — Kyle Pickering.
Central assist — Charles Cope.
Saves — C: Javier Pridgen 3. P: Hunter Christman 9.
Girls Lacrosse
Chicopee Comp 20, McCann Tech 2
CHICOPEE — The Hornets are learning what it takes to be a successful team. They are, however, some pretty painful lessons.
Gabby Wells-Vidal and Aubrey Wells scored the lone goals for McCann. Both goals came in the first half as the Colts led 12-2 at halftime.
The Hornets will be on the road Monday at Granby.
Wednesday games Baseball
Pioneer 8, Lee 0
NORTHFIELD — Pioneer pitcher Ian Simpson no-hit the Wildcats on Wednesday.
Simpson walked only one batter, giving up a one-out free pass to Tyler Bartini in the fourth inning. Bartini was Lee’s first runner of the game. The only other Wildcat baserunner was William Thompson, who reached on an error in the seventh.
Pioneer staked Simpson to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and that was enough. The Panthers did add five runs on four hits in the third.
Jake Bianco pitched for the Wildcats, who fall to 1-4.
Lee will host McCann Tech on Monday.
Lee 000 000 0 — 0 0 3
Pioneer 205 001 x — 8 10 1
Ian Simpson and Brendan Tsiperyuk. Jake Bianco and Mason Daley. W — Simpson. L — Bianco.
Area Sports
Sheffield Post 340 Legion Baseball is holding tryouts for their Junior and Senior teams Sunday, April 30, at Mount Everett Regional High School beginning at noon. Players who attend Mount Everett, Monument Mountain, Lee, and Lenox (or live in towns that send students to those schools) are eligible for tryouts. Players born between 2004-2010 are eligible for Legion. Contact Jesse Carpenter at jcarpenter@sbrsd.org for more information.