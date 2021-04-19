PITTSFIELD — The Generals and Mounties entered action on Monday with the sense that goals might be tough to come by.
The Pittsfield boys, along with keeper Will Kinne, allowed just two goals in four matches. Meanwhile, Mount Greylock and keeper Oscar Low saw just six strikes reach the back of the net in eight contests.
Pittsfield defeated Mount Greylock for the team's first loss of the year on April 8 and the Mounties started their April break by returned the favor, leaving the city with a 1-0 win over the Generals on their home turf of Kirvin Park.
"We knew we had to be very solid defensively," Low said following the win. "With a veteran-extensive defensive front, it is all about communication. We targeted [Luke Peplowski] and went from there.
"We double-teamed him and then found guys on the wing. We have a lot of speed on the wing defense and that really helped us there"
Peplowski and the Generals (4-1) pressured the Greylock defense for most of the first half, but the Mounties (6-2-1) made the most of their own limited opportunities on the opposite side of the pitch.
Forward Diego Galvez reached midfielder Luca Hirsch with a pass in front of the Generals net. Hirsch finished it, finding daylight on the left side of the goal as the clock approached the midway point of the half.
"We let our guard down in the first half," Pittsfield coach Andrew Antil said. "They scored a great goal and we didn't defend it the way we should've."
The General defense kept Kinne relatively clean outside of the early hiccup. Offensively, Pittsfield controlled the pace in the first half, but nothing slipped by Low.
"We had plenty of opportunities with five or six shots on net, we did everything but put the ball in net," Antil said. "That is what we have to look at.
"When we played the game we know how to play at Kirvin, we dominated. We didn't do enough of that today, though."
The Mounties made the trip to Pittsfield with the recent loss still fresh in their heads.
"We had some fire in our bellies today," Low said. "That game was our fist loss in a couple years to a Berkshire County team. After the game we got together as a team and kind of reconciled, we are not the team we were last year."
The Fall II campaign is a good opportunity for the Mounties to recompose after reaching the Western Massachusetts Division III final a year ago.
"We are a whole different team with different strengths," Low said. "We have to build on those strengths and forget about whatever we did in previous years."
One week remains in the speedy Fall II regular season before the Berkshire County tournament is scheduled to begin. Pittsfield will host Monument Mountain on Thursday and the Mounties are headed to Dalton on Wednesday to face the Warriors.
"The next thing we're focused on is Wahconah on Wednesday," Low said. "We're not trying to look too far ahead, but if we get a good seed in the playoffs, all the better."
