BELCHERTOWN — The Blue Devils made up plenty of ground but it wasn't enough against the Orioles on Sunday.
Drury trailed 5-1 before a four-goal second period evened the playing field at 5-5.
David Delisle scored first for the Blue Devils (4-5), cutting into Belchertown's 3-0- lead in the first frame. Owen Taylor earned his first of three assists on the play.
Senior Branden Lincoln scored twice in the second period, knotting the game at five with 42 seconds left on the clock.
Neither side blinked for most of the third period, but Belchertown's Francis Henderson popped one into the back of the net in the final minute of the frame. Henderson's goal was his third of the night.
Drury hosts Chicopee Comp on Wednesday.