For Berkshire County ice hockey players like Lauren Crocker, Hockey Night in Boston was never even on the radar.
Nor, for that matter, was ever playing girls hockey. That all changed last winter when Crocker and a small contingent of local student-athletes joined up with the first-year girls ice hockey program out of Pope Francis as part of a co-op program under coach Chris Connors.
The Cardinals went 4-6-2 in the program’s inaugural season, which coincided with a litany of COVID-19 restrictions and some significant travel hurdles. In an effort to continue building up that nascent club, Connors brought a team to the annual Hockey Night in Boston New England Festival in July. Team Royal hosted 10 Pope Francis players, including Berkshire County’s Crocker, Mia Alfonso, Kellie Harrington and Madeline Rawling, along with Williamstown native Abaigeal Fuls.
From that showcase, the top players were selected and advanced to the Girls Major Showcase the weekend of Aug. 5 at Haverhill Valley Forum. Crocker, Harrington and Pope Francis senior captain Morgan Peritz were selected, with Alfonso earning an alternate nod. Crocker, Harrington and Peritz played together on Team Metro, coached by Eliza Kelley, who also coached at Becker College and is founding the women’s program at Worcester State this year.
“That’s back at the same spot, it was just the most talented players were picked and then put together on different teams,” Crocker said. “I had no clue about it. This was my first year ever playing girls hockey.”
Hockey Night in Boston is something Connors was familiar with from his time as a boys hockey coach in the Boston area. When he moved to Western Massachusetts, the job opened up at Pope Francis and he set about trying to create a program whole cloth. Pittsfield athletic director Jim Abel reached out to Pope Francis and the Cardinals were eager to welcome in the Berkshire skaters.
“I’ve known those girls my whole life, coming up through the Berkshire Bruins program. We were all looking for something, and we knew this was the right move,” Crocker said of her relationship with her local teammates. “[Pope Francis] was a great atmosphere. There were no real standards, everybody was on the same level. Everyone was really welcoming and we all got along great.”
What impressed Connors most, beyond what the new additions could do on skates, was the dedication to the team.
“Last year was definitely challenging, but it was one of my most rewarding years coaching hockey,” said Connors, who spent 16 years coaching at St. Mary’s of Lynn and Saugus. “We got a great group of girls, all hard workers with the utmost character and sense of team. I thank the stars for [the Berkshire girls], because their commitment is second to none and I’m so grateful. I could count on one hand the number of practices they missed.”
The difficulties included an hour travel time daily to practice at Amelia Park Arena in Westfield. Due to COVID-19 protocols barring locker rooms, the girls were getting suited up in cars during the cold winter nights. For games, Pope Francis traveled across the state to play towns like Shrewsbury, which put the Pittsfield girls back home sometimes after 10 p.m. on school nights.
The HNIB showcase has opened some doors and opened Crocker’s eyes to some potentially new opportunities. She said she figured on joining the military right out of high school, but is now debating playing hockey in college.
“I’ve always been a really team-oriented player, and this summer really showed me the opportunities that are there, and the last year I really started to take it more seriously,” Crocker said in a phone interview. “I’m in between going into the army or looking to play Division III hockey, probably at a NESCAC school.”
That opportunity didn’t seem feasible when she and a couple other local girls were suiting up for the Wahconah boys hockey co-op at the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires.
“For Lauren and Mia in particular, coming from boys teams their entire lives, I think it was a breath of fresh air,” said Connors.
It’s an opportunity Crocker doesn’t take lightly, and one her and her teammates are determined to keep alive and passing along to the youth. They held a series of clinics this past year for girls hockey players coming up.
“It feels great having them look up to us and be thinking about transferring or playing out there with Pope Francis,” said Crocker, who did credit the Berkshire Bruins where she played from five years old. “[At the clinics] they talk about wanting to play on that team and it’s really cool to have set a culture and to be a part of that family.”
On the ice, Connors said Crocker was selected for the Major Showcase due to her work ethic and having a great July tournament. He also noted that Alfonso had every right to be invited back as well.
“The two seniors, I can’t say enough. Lauren is extremely skilled and has a phenomenal shot with a quick release and great feel for the game. She’s a big-time player for us,” said Connors. “Mia is an outstanding all-around athlete, who I expect big things from. She’s got tremendous grit.”
As for Harrington: “She’s our most fluid skater and unselfishly went back to defense to help the team out. This summer really opened doors for her. There was a lot of interest in Kellie coming out of Hockey Night in Boston.”
He also noted that Rawling, a sophomore at Taconic, “plays with a lot of grit and an amazing work ethic. She scored our program’s first ever goal.”
The breath of fresh air is far from over for Pope Francis, which this winter will return all 17 players from last season.
“Especially for the four seniors, we are expecting some big things,” Crocker said. “We want to win 10 games, get into the playoffs and see what happens. We’ve got some really talented players. We’re still a younger team, though, but those are some skilled girls, and we know what we’re capable of.”