CHESHIRE — The Hoosac Valley boys soccer team got to play its first home match of the Fall II season Wednesday. It was a successful homecoming.
Jacob Richardson had two goals and two assists as the Hurricanes defeated visiting Drury 6-1.
After losing their first four games, the Hurricanes (2-5) have now won two of their last three games.
Zach Hubbard had two goals and an assist in the win for Hoosac.
Caleb Besaw scored the only goal for Drury (0-4).
Hoosac goals: Jacob Richardson 2, Zach Hubbard 2, Isaac Herrmann, Tyler Norcross. Drury goals: Caleb Besaw.
Hoosac assists: Richardson 2, Hubbard, Ian Godfrey, David Scholz.
Hoosac Valley 6, Lee 3
LEE — After a slow start, the Hoosac Valley girls have picked up the pace on the pitch.
Sydni Jamross had three goals as Hoosac beat Lee 6-3, winning for the third time in the last four games.
“Today, Sydni set the tone for the team,” Hoosac coach Kathy Budaj wrote in an email. “She did a great job creating space and moved the ball well. It was nice to see the goals as a result.”
Samantha Loholdt had a goal and two assists for Hoosac.
Hoosac 4 2 — 6
Lee 1 2 — 3
Hoosac goals: Sydni Jamross 3, Samantha Loholdt, Talia Rehill. Lee goals: Caroline Maloney, Ellie Miller, Lydia Simone.
Hoosac assists: Loholdt 2, Lilly Boudreau, Maryn Capiello.
Saves — Hoosac: Emma Meczywor 2, Talia Rehill 2. Lee: Bella Lovato 4.
Lee 3, Monument Mountain 0
GREAT BARRINGTON — Visiting Lee beat Monument Mountain 3-0. The match, however, was closer than that final score because the set scores were 26-24, 25-16 and 25-22.
For the Wildcats, Kylie Joyce had 11 kills and five digs, Liz Brown had nine kills and 12 digs while Katelyn Clark had four aces and 14 digs.
For the Spartans, Cate Consolati had two kills and 12 digs, Marley Zorn had six kills and three digs, while Brianna Ayala had two aces, 14 assists and four digs.
Wahconah 3, Taconic 0
DALTON — Kassidy Krejmas had 11 kills and five aces in a straight-set, 3-0 win for Wahconah over Taconic.
The set scores were 25-12, 2516, 25-16.
Kaylee O’Bryan had 17 assists to go with three aces and four kills for the Warriors (5-2), while teammate Olivia Wehner had 11 digs.
Taconic was led by Kacie Chadwell’s 12 kills, six assists and three aces. Brenna McNeice had eight digs, 14 assists and three aces, while Juliana Huxtable had seven kills, three aces and two blocks.