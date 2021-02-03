CHESHIRE — It looked somewhat different, but in the end it was basketball. That was enough to celebrate.
“Oh man, we’ve been trying to get after it for a couple of months now,” Hoosac Valley senior Luc Levesque said after the Hurricanes beat Mount Greylock 57-31 in the first game of this truncated season for both teams.
“There have been a lot of up and downs. Maybe we play, maybe we don’t,” he said. “We got the word the other day that we were finally going to have our first game, going week by week. It’s a great feeling. Senior year, I really wanted it and I know we all wanted it.”
Levesque, junior Carson Meczywor and freshman Frank Field all scored in double figures for the Hurricanes. Meczywor and Field had 13 points each. Meczywor also had nine rebounds. Levesque scored 10 points and pulled down eight boards for the Hurricanes.
It also marked the first win in Hoosac Valley coach Bill Robinson’s return to the bench. Robinson had stepped away from the Hurricanes after the 2016 season.
“It’s different. It certainly is different,” said Robinson when asked how it felt to be back on the bench. “With the pandemic, the masks and everything, it doesn’t feel the same. For the kids, it feels the same. That’s what’s important.”
The game is essentially the same as it was when high school teams stopped playing basketball last March. There are a number of changes around the edges of the game. Players on the foul lane during free throws is different as only two defensive players allowed on the lane. Players, coaches, officials, media members and those working the scorer’s table are masked at all times. There are no inbounds plays from underneath baskets. Officials, who are masked, are using electronic whistles.
“Oh yeah, for sure,” said Levesque, in response to a question about if the game felt normal once they started playing. “Some of the rule changes are something we’ve got to adjust to. It’s what we’re here for. We just want to play the game.
“It’s great to get back out here.”
To win a game, a player still has to put the ball in the basket. For the first quarter, neither team did that with much success.
Greylock was playing with a new coach in Denny Richard. Hoosac’s coach was familiar to all of the players, but with just two practices, the Hurricanes weren’t close to running at full throttle. The first quarter demonstrated that.
Hoosac got the first basket of the game, and the season here, when Meczywor got out behind the Greylock defense and scored an uncontested layup. It took Greylock nearly two minutes to tie the score when Chase Doyle, who had a game-high 14 points and nine rebounds, found Judge Martin for two. A minute and a half later, Doyle hit a floater in the lane, giving the Mounties a 4-2 lead.
Hoosac retook the lead on its next possession. Jackson Owensby missed a 3-point shot, Meczywor rebounded and eventually Joey McGovern hit a 3-ball from the right corner to make it 5-4 with 2:49 left. That was how the first quarter ended, and Hoosac never trailed again.
The halftime score was 17-12.
“Our offense was hideous early on,” said Robinson. “We were 6 for 19 in the first half, and their offense wasn’t much better either. You can credit both defenses early on.
“We made some adjustments and got our sea legs under us.”
The Hurricanes opened the third quarter on a 19-4 run, shooting 8 for 12 from the floor and 4 for 8 from 3-point range.
Hoosac started things when Levesque went inside out to Field, draining a top-of-the-key 3-point hoop. The only basket the Mounties made in the first six minutes of the third quarter came off a 3-point shot from Max McAlister. If the Mounties had any chance to win the opener, that start to the third quarter quashed any thought.
Doyle ended up being the only Mountie to break into double figures.
The Hurricanes are back in action Friday at Mount Everett, and then will play at Wahconah on Saturday. Greylock will host Wahconah tonight.
“At first, I didn’t think there was any chance that we were playing” this year, said Doyle, who added that the only complaint was getting used to wearing a mask during play, but the players all adjusted well.
“Our [athletic] director [Lindsey von Holtz] said we could,” he said, “and I was like I’ll play.”
———
MOUNT GREYLOCK (31)
Santos 3-0-6, Doyle 6-2-14, O’Keefe 0-1-1, Shelsy 0-0-0, Barnes 0-0-0, McAlister 2-0-5, Art 0-0-0, Markovic 0-0-0, Martin 2-1-5. Totals 13-4-31.
HOOSAC VALLEY (57)
Kastner 3-1-7, Owensby 1-0-3, Meczywor 5-1-13, McGovern 3-0-8, Harrington 1-0-3, Levesque 5-0-10, Field 6-0-13, Bishop 0-0-0. Totals 24-2-57.
Greylock 4 8 9 10 — 31
Hoosac 5 12 21 19 — 57
3-point goals — Greylock 1 (Martin). Hoosac 7 (Meczywor 2, McGovern 2, Owensby, Harrington, Field).