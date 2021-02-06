DALTON — Just as one team was running out of gas after four games in four days, the other was punching it to the floor.
Hoosac Valley handed Wahconah its first loss of the season on Saturday, 54-33, pulling away late as the Warriors waned from winning three in a row the previous three nights.
Meanwhile, Bill Robinson’s Hurricanes improved to 3-0 to start their own season, and did so in impressive fashion during the 21-point victory.
Carson Meczywor led the way with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists, but the Hurricanes got eight players in the scorebook and never let up once they smelled blood.
The hometown Warriors entered riding high off a last-second win over Monument Mountain the night before, career win No. 100 for head coach Dustin Belcher.
“I just thought we emptied our tanks, but we really ran out of gas,” said Belcher of the loss. “We had to give everything to beat Greylock up there [Thursday], then last night here. I’m proud of the way kids hustled.”
Brody Calvert was the hero Friday night, and the precocious sophomore carried that momentum into Saturday. He scored the first six points of the second quarter, all unanswered, to push Wahconah in front 12-10. A timeout around the four-minute mark slowed things back down for Hoosac Valley, though, and Robinson’s boys started to settle on both ends.
“We figured some things out against the zone, made some adjustments. The guys were able to find the open players and knock down shots. That’s what the game is about,” said Robinson. “[Wahconah is] tough, physical and they move well on the defensive end. Our kids hadn’t really seen that yet. It was the first good test for us, and they responded.”
Hoosac used its own defense to create some offense when Meczywor collected a steal and came up with a head of steam going the other way for a coast-to-coast layup in traffic. He completed the and-1 and the Hurricanes went ahead 13-12. That lead was never relinquished. Wahconah sustained a scoring drought that lasted from Calvert’s layup at 4:40 of the second quarter, though halftime.
During that stretch, Hoosac forced two shot-clock violations and got a charge taken by Logan Davis that led to a Frank Field basket at the other end. Field caught fire to end the half, and banked in a corner 3-pointer with 2 seconds left off a Meczywor dime to make it 21-12 at the break.
Hoosac 10 11 14 19 — 54
Wahconah 6 6 10 11 — 33
HV (54)
Kastner 2-0-4, Owensby 0-0-0, Meczywor 8-1-19, McGovern 0-0-0, Harrington 4-1-11, Levesque 2-1-5, Davis 2-0-6, Field 3-2-9. Totals 21-5-54.
W (33)
Gallagher 2-0-5, Trager 1-0-2, Noyes 1-1-3, Bondini 2-1-5, Calvert 3-0-7, Payson 1-0-2, Chapman 1-2-4, Wildrick 1-0-3, Melle 1-0-2. Totals 13-4-33.
3-point goals — HV 7 (Meczywor 2, Davis 2, Harrington 2, Field); W 3 (Gallagher, Calvert, Wildrick).