CHESHIRE — It's pretty unlikely and most would call it impossible. At Hoosac Valley, though, it's just called defense.
The Hoosac Valley girls booked their spot in the Western Massachusetts Class D championship game with a 55-15 win over Turners Falls on Wednesday.
Not only have the Hurricanes skunked their opponents in four of eight quarter this postseason, Wednesday's semifinal smackdown meant that Hoosac is entering the title bout allowing just over eight points per game in the tournament.
"All our teammates push each other to get pressure on defenders," Rylynn Witek said after Wednesday's game. "Having [teammates] behind me really helps and gives me assurance when I go up [into the backcourt]."
The Thunder tried to make the Hurricanes uncomfortable with a zone defense, but coach Holly McGovern's squad did everything it could to find open space on the offensive end.
Leading 12-5 early in the first quarter, Witek traced the baseline before Averie McGrath found her in the corner for the trey. Hoosac implemented the same play the next time down the court, but instead of firing from deep, Witek dashed inside and finished at the rim while earning another point at the stripe. The Hurricanes were in rhythm and now leading 18-8.
"I really go based on how the defense plays me," Witek said of her role on the offensive end. "If they're coming at me, I know to either go or move the ball into the lower post. If there is a player sitting back, I'll take the open shot."
Witek scored nine of her 11 points in the first quarter and closed with five rebounds. Things went from bad to worse for Turners in the second quarter as it was McGrath's turn to take over, a reminder of how she's averaged 20 points per game this season.
Berkshire County's top scorer hit a trey to begin the second frame. The shot clock was moments from expiring on the next possession before McGrath hit another 3-pointer. But wait, there was more. McGrath stole some cookies on the next possession and finished at the rim, forcing a Thunder (14-6) timeout with the score now 26-8.
McGrath finished with a game-high 20 points, scoring 15 in the first half. She added four assists and three rebounds to her stat sheet.
The Hurricanes deployed a pestering press defense with Witek and McGrath at the top of the key and Gabby Billetz, Alyssa Garabedian and Taylor Garabedian getting hands on the ball before Turners could make anything happen.
Hoosac Valley held Turners scoreless in the second quarter and to just seven points in the second half.
Hanna Shea scored six points in the second quarter and closed with eight on the night. Taylor Garabedian scored four points and brought in seven rebounds, which matched Alyssa Garabedian for the team-high.
"I feel like we're almost there," Witek said when asked if the Western Mass. games have postseason intensity. "The crowds are getting bigger, all the fans and support really helps it feel like it's a tournament game."
Hoosac Valley has won seven of the last eight games and officially ends the "regular season" with a record of 17-3. The state tournament will begin next week, but the Hurricanes have a shot at the local title before challenging the rest of the state.
The Western Mass. Class D championship will take place between No. 1 Hoosac Valley and No. 2 Lee at MCLA on Saturday. Tip-off is slated for noon.
TURNERS FALLS (15)
Young 1-1-3, Tela 0-0-0, Peterson 0-0-0, Greene 2-1-5, Liimatanien 2-1-5, Myers 0-0-0, Dobias 1-0-2. Totals 6-3-15.
HOOSAC VALLEY (55)
Boudreau 0-0-0, Cappiello 0-0-0, Billetz 3-0-6, Shea 3-1-8, A. Garabedian 0-0-0, McNeice 0-0-0, Meczywor 0-1-1, Lesure 2-0-5, Witek 4-2-11, McGrath 8-1-20, T. Garabedian 2-0-4. Totals 22-5-55.
Turners Falls 8 0 4 3 — 15
Hoosac Valley 18 16 13 8 — 55
3-pointers — TF 0; HV 6 (McGrath 3, Witek, Lesure, Shea).
Hoosac Valley boys 71, Hopkins Academy 47
Hoosac Valley's Carson Meczywor couldn't recall the last time Joey McGovern missed a 3-point shot and after Wednesday's game — the Golden Hawks are likely feeling the same way.
McGovern knocked down five treys, including a back-breaking 3 to give the Hurricanes a 24-point lead with time expiring in the third quarter, as Hoosac Valley took another step toward the early-season goal of lifting a Western Mass. trophy.
"Coming into the last game [a 73-37 win over Mount Everett in the quarterfinals] we were in Western Mass. mode," Meczywor said after leading the Hurricanes with a game-high 30 points on Wednesday. "We [focused on] one game to the next one and playing for a Western Mass. championship has been a goal all season."
Meczywor was Hoosac's moneymaker in the first quarter, scoring 11 of the team's 16 points. Frank Field scored inside before finding McGovern for his first trey, which broke a 9-9 tie with two minutes left in the quarter.
Meczywor scored Hoosac's final four points of the quarter, helping the home team to a 16-11 advantage at the first break. The Hoosac senior scored at least six points in every quarter and McGovern knocked down at least one trey in every quarter, including one off a Meczywor dime, which pushed the lead to 24-15 in the second.
"Joey has been great these past few games and I think he may be the best shooter I've ever seen," Meczywor said. "I don't know if I've ever seen him miss."
McGovern closed with 17 points, four assists and three rebounds. Field scored 11 points, led the team with 11 rebounds and added three assists. Shaun Kastner led the team with six assists.
The Hurricanes led 26-15 when Meczywor took a charge with three minutes in the second quarter, forcing Hopkins (15-5) into a timeout.
"[Taking a charge] helps us gain a lot of momentum on defense and it can translate into offense," he said.
Hoosac (14-6) marched into the half with a 36-16 advantage and the Golden Hawks came out of the half with some adjustments, cutting the lead with 16 points in the frame.
However, McGovern and Caleb Harrington soured any hopes at a comeback with back-to-back treys at the end of the quarter, which featured McGovern's buzzer-beater.
The Hurricanes led 56-32 after three quarters and Wednesday's victory was the fourth straight for Cheshire's student-athletes. Additionally, Hoosac will enter Saturday's championship game after winning seven of the last nine games.
Despite being the lower seed, the Hurricanes will have somewhat of an advantage with the title game being played at MCLA. The tip-off against No. 1 Baystate Academy is slated for 2 p.m.