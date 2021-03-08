CHESHIRE — The Taconic High School boys basketball team played its much-belated 2021 season opener Monday night. While the result didn't go the way the team from Pittsfield wanted, the fact that it played a game might have almost been enough.
Freshman Frank Field had a game-high 19 points and made two clutch free throws in the final second to lock up a 55-50 win for the Hurricanes. Hoosac used a 13-2 run over the final 4 minutes and 30 seconds of the third quarter to take command of the game. While Taconic did make it most interesting down the stretch, the team in green and gold could not catch up.
"I was focused more on football because it's coming up right after this," Taconic's Sean Harrigan said. "I didn't think we were going to have a season, to be honest.
"It felt good knowing that we have some type of chance of getting a season in, even if it's only a couple of weeks."
Taconic had been the last Berkshire County boys basketball team standing when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports last March. Twelve months later, some Taconic players said it was the same game, but also not the same.
"It was different, very different, now that we're wearing masks. It's tough. A lot harder than last year," said Taconic's Sam Sherman. "It was definitely fun."
It also ended up being fun for county-leading Hoosac (14-2). Coach Bill Robinson's team had 15 games under its belt before taking the court Monday. It showed in the little things.
Hoosac was 8 for 10 from the free throw line in the second half, while Taconic was 4 for 8 in the second half. That helped provide the margin of victory. What was just as big was the ability of the Hurricanes to take offensive fouls.
Hoosac took three consecutive charges in the midst of that 13-2 run, while Taconic also went 0 for 6 to close out the quarter.
"We took a lot of charges tonight. We weren't afraid. We've become a little more physical and a little more mentally tough," Robinson said. "I was proud of their effort tonight. The charges were incredible because we're trying to develop an attitude of toughness, and that's how we get to be tough. That's all part of the philosophy of the defense, force that ball, step up and take the charge."
There were seven ties in a first half where neither team had more than a three-point lead. When Carson Meczywor made two free throws with 1.2 seconds left in the second quarter, he tied the game at 24. Meczywor scored 10 points, making only one hoop, but was 8 for 8 from the foul line.
Hoosac scored the first four points of the third quarter. Taconic answered with seven straight to take a 31-28 lead on Tayvon Sandifer's basket with 4:30 left. That turned out to be the last time Taconic led, as Hoosac scored the next nine points and 13 of the final 15 to take a 41-33 lead. Luc Levesque, who had a double-double with 16 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, scored seven points in the last 1:39 of the quarter.
An 8-0 run midway through the fourth quarter cut Hoosac's lead from 14 points to six, at 49-43, forcing Robinson to call time out. While Harrigan made a 3-point play with 17.3 seconds left, Taconic could not get the ball back. Hoosac ran out the clock and Field put the exclamation point on the victory with his two foul shots.
"Fun? It was good to be out here," said Taconic coach Bill Heaphy. "We were out of control on a lot of calls. It was our first game and it showed. Two practices under our belt and it showed. There's a lot to work on. We didn't quit. We were down [14] and got it to three, and we still made some mistakes along the way.
"I saw that these guys didn't quit and stayed with it."
Frank Boua had a team-high eight rebounds for Taconic, whose season is just beginning to get going.
"Like I just told the guys, next year, we're D-V and they're D-III. They're two divisions ahead of us. That's a quality win for our program," Robinson said. "They hung up 90 points on us in two games last year. We've come a long way."
———
TACONIC (50)
Sherman 3-3-9, Harrigan 6-3-16, Boua 4-0-8 Percy 3-0-7, Ahoussi 1-0-2, Sandifer 1-0-2, Soloman 1-0-2, Patch 0-0-0, Bamba 1-0-2, McCartney 1-0-2. Totals 21-6-50.
HOOSAC VALLEY (55)
Kastner 0-0-0, Waterman 0-0-0, Meczywor 1-8-10, McGovern 0-0-0, Harrington 1-0-0, Levesque 6-4-16, Davis 3-2-8, Field 7-5-19. Totals 18-19-55.
Taconic 9 15 9 17 — 50
Hoosac 11 13 17 14 — 55
3-point goals — Taconic 2 (Harrigan, Percy). Hoosac (none).