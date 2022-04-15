PITTSFIELD — It was a very good Friday for the Hoosac Valley boys lacrosse team.
Senior Carson Meczywor finished with nine total points as the Hurricanes ran through Pittsfield with an 18-3 win at Berkshire Community College's Gene Dellea turf field.
Friday marked the third-straight game the Hurricanes have scored at least 16 goals and the team's defense has now allowed four goals through three games.
"The defense was great and it led to a lot of transition opportunities and we can really use those to our advantage," Meczywor said after netting five goals and dishing four assists. "The middle of the field was open a lot and it led to some open goals."
The Hurricanes controlled possession for the majority of the game's first three minutes before Aaron Bush began the feeding frenzy with Hoosac's first goal.
Meczywor connected for back-to-back goals before Luke Waterman slashed through defenders like he was trying to cut the line at the grocery store, emerging in front of Pittsfield's net for Hoosac's fourth goal of the frame.
James Kastrinakis got Pittsfield on the board late in the quarter, but the Generals trailed 5-1 after 12 minutes of play. Kastrinakis scored twice for Pittsfield (0-3) and Patrick Manning found the back of the net in the third quarter. Additionally, Cam Bencivenga had two assists.
The second quarter began with Hoosac's Cam Taylor pulling three defenders away from the net before dropping the ball to Neil Brierly for his first of four goals on the day. Both Taylor and Bush had three assists for the Hurricanes.
Not 15 seconds later, Taylor was rewarded for spreading the love as Bush found him in front of the net, bumping the lead to 7-1. Nick Walsh and Kobe Valois also got on the board for Hoosac, closing with one point each.
The Hurricanes have now outscored opponents 52-4 through three games, but they'll be the first to say that there is plenty of room for growth.
"Our coaches emphasize focusing on getting better every day and how we can transition it into a game," Meczywor said.
The Hurricanes are slated to host Smith Vocational while the Generals host Granby at BCC, both on Tuesday.