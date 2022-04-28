PITTSFIELD — One bounce was all it took.
Lenox’s Frederick Eustis had tied the boys lacrosse game with Hoosac Valley one last time with 6:04 left. Two minutes later, Aaron Bush was johnny on the spot, putting the Hurricanes ahead for keeps.
Bush got the rebound of a shot by Lucas Waterman that hit the crossbar and put it past Lenox goalkeeper Jeffrey Larmon to break a 10-10 tie. It was the first of four straight goals in the fourth quarter as the Hurricanes held off Lenox 14-12, in a battle of unbeaten teams at Berkshire Community College’s Gene Dellea Field.
“I think I was at the right place at the right time,” Bush said. “We were moving the ball around pretty good. Lucas took a nice shot. I was lucky it came to me.”
It was the only goal of the game scored by Bush, but it was a huge tally.
“I was ready for anything. I try to be at least,” Bush said. “I was there at the right time.”
Lenox had entered the game with a 6-0 record while Hoosac was 5-0.
The game was tied twice, at 1-1 and again at 10-10 on Eustis’ goal. Hoosac led by two goals several times and went up by 6-3 midway through the second quarter. Each time the Hurricanes threatened to pull away, Lenox came back.
“They don’t quit,” Lenox coach Brett Larmon said. “We have kids from all different schools, a co-op from four different schools. They’re close and they don’t quit on each other.”
Nor did the Hurricanes.
“I’m a really hard coach to please, as you can probably see,” said Hoosac coach Jacob Anderson-Hall. “Our defensive leadership, I said it the last time, Blake Trumbull keeps them together. This is a tough matchup for them and you can tell that at times. But they stayed together as a team and they were able to come out of here with the ‘W.’”
Carson Meczywor scored one of his five goals with 3:28 left in the third quarter to give Hoosac a 10-8 lead. Just under a minute later, Eddie Boyko — who had four goals and an assist for Lenox — got that back and the third quarter ended with Hoosac up 10-9.
Right out of the gate, Shaler Larmon got in front of Hurricanes goalie Will Broadwell, but good defense by Meczywor kept Larmon from getting a shot off. Then, Lenox’s Donny Bowler misfired a bit on an open look at the Hoosac cage. One minute later, Eustis tied the game and Lenox had some much-needed momentum.
The momentum lasted for just under two minutes. The rebound goal by Bush was followed by two Meczywor tallies and one by Neil Brierly, and that made it 14-10. The 14th goal was scored by Meczywor with 1:48 left to play.
Lenox was far from finished. Eustis scored with 53 seconds left and then, with Lenox a man up, got his last goal with 11.7 seconds left, making it 14-12.
On the ensuing faceoff, Bush won it against Boyko, and the Hurricanes were able to run out the final seconds.
The players on Lenox have played together but had been playing under the Lee banner. In fact, until their new uniforms come in, they were decked out in grey tops with orange numbers. At one point this four-team co-op was playing under the Monument Mountain banner before being taken over at Lee.
There are currently eight Spartans and 14 Millionaires, along with one player each from Lee and Mount Everett.
“It kind of bounced around over the last few years,” Lenox athletic director David Pugh said. “In the spring of 2021, I think Lee had one or two players and Lee just felt it wasn’t sustainable to host a team that year. Parents came to me in the spring. The boys were devastated not having a lacrosse option last spring. Matt Lenehan, coach Brett Larmon and Kevan Bowler have been very instrumental helping me get the program at Lenox. The School Committee approved it, I want to say, back in the fall.
“I just felt as an A.D., it was time for Lenox to pick up the program and sustain it going into the future.”
These teams will see each other again in Cheshire on May 23. Both Hoosac and Lenox will face St. Mary’s of Westfield in their next game. Hoosac plays St. Mary’s on Friday, while Lenox will see St. Mary’s on May 2.
———
Hoosac Valley 4 3 3 4 — 14
Lenox 3 3 3 3 — 12
Goals — HV: Carson Meczywor 5, Luke Waterman 4, Neil Brierly 2, Aaron Bush, Zack Lillie, Cam Taylor. L: Donny Bowler 4, Eddie Boyko 4, Frederick Eustis 4.
Assists — HV: Brierly 3, Meczywor 3, Waterman 2, Bush. L: Boyko, Shaler Larmon, Finn Lenehan.
Saves — HV: Matt Tassone 7, Will Broadwell 4. L: Jeffrey Larmon 9.