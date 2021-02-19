GREAT BARRINGTON — High school athletics have certainly looked different through the lens of a pandemic, but that wasn't the case between two Western Massachusetts D-III rivals on Friday night.
The bleachers were empty and there is no Western Massachusetts tournament to work towards, but the undefeated Hoosac Valley (6-0) boys celebrated like a trip to the playoffs was on the line, finishing with a 28-point fourth quarter to eke out a dramatic 62-58 win over Monument Mountain (4-2).
Both teams led by at least 10 points throughout the contest and the Spartans were in control early. Connor Hanavan, following a 3-pointer, stole the ball and scored on the other end. The play forced a Hoosac Valley timeout, trailing 16-8 just 30 seconds into the second quarter.
The Spartans and Hurricanes would trade body blows for most of the frame, but the first haymaker came from deep. Freshman Frank Field canned a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut the Hurricane deficit to eight points at the break.
"I think that 3-pointer gave us some momentum and energy coming out of the half to go on a run," Field said. "Just play hard defense and that will translate to offense."
Like two veterans in the ring, each team traded buckets for most of the third. It was do-or-die for the Hurricanes trailing by eight at the start of the fourth.
"We talked after the third," Field said. "That is when we told each other it was time to take over the game — this is one we really wanted."
Early in the frame, Field, en route to an 18-point performance, canned back-to-back 3-pointers to give Hoosac Valley its first lead since 2-0, back in the first quarter. Carson Meczywor, who ended with 14 points, three rebounds and four assists, followed with a bucket of his own. Field's three 3-pointers in the fourth inspired Logan Davis to knock down a pair from deep. Suddenly, with less than three minutes remaining, the Hurricanes had a double-digit lead.
Hanavan, who finished with a game-high 19 points, hit a 3-pointer and finished at a rim on the next possession. Despite losing the lead, the Spartans weren't ready to roll over and the game was tied at 58 with 39 seconds left in the game.
"This is what you live for as a coach and a player," Monument coach Randy Koldys said. "Everyone played hard and having a game come down to the last couple shots — it was awesome."
Out of the timeout, Field found Luc Levesque under the rim for two points, giving Hoosac Valley the lead for good. Monument had a chance with three seconds on the clock, but an ally-oop attempt fell incomplete.
"The fact we were in here, in an intense game and making our own energy, I am pretty pleased," Koldys said. "Unfortunately, we didn't do the things we needed to do in the fourth quarter to match their intensity and shooting. We'll be fine and continue to get better."
Davis, who made two free throws to seal the game, finished with 17 points and Levesque had eight points and six rebounds. The Hurricanes celebrated the hard-fought win and the Spartans walked off the court frustrated, but recognized the action-packed 32-minutes.
"With no Western Mass., why not treat this game like its the biggest of the year," Monument's Kieran Santos said. "It was a lot of fun against great competition. [The Hurricanes] played their hearts out and I think this was a good experience for us, being a young team with only three returning players with experience at the varsity level. I am excited to play them again."
Friday was also senior night at Monument Mountain and Santos was honored as the team's lone senior. Koldys shared some heart-felt stories about his senior guard.
"You think about how you don't get to coach him in three more weeks," Koldys said of his thoughts during his pregame speech. "I wear my emotions on my sleeve and these kids know that. They know I care about them and I'll do anything for them — we're family."
The Spartans have a few more games at the high school, but senior night gave Santos an opportunity to reflect on his time at Monument and playing for Koldys.
"My first year was coach's first year of his second term back with the team," Santos said. "It has been quite the experience growing with him over these years. I've looked up to him my entire high school career in terms of turning sports advice into life advice.
"I am very thankful for him and this team and school has meant a lot to me."
The Spartans are off until Monday, when they will host Mount Everett. Meanwhile, Hoosac Valley is slated to take a trip to Sheffield on Saturday to face the Eagles.
———
Hoosac Valley 8 14 12 28 — 62
Monument Mountain 11 19 12 16 — 58
HOOSAC VALLEY (62)
Kastner 0-0-0; Waterman 1-0-2; Meczywor 7-1-14; McGovern 0-0-0; Harrington 1-0-2; Levesque 4-0-8; Davis 4-7-17; Field 7-0-18. Totals 24-8-62 .
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (58)
Santos 2-0-4; Gidarakos 3-0-7; Chandler-Ellerbee 4-0-8; C. Hanavan8-1-19; Wellenkamp 2-0-5; Carlson 4-2-10; Buffoni 2-0-5. Totals 25-3-58.
3-point field goals: HV 6 (Field 4, Davis 2); MM 5 (Hanavan 2, Gidarakos, Buffoni, Wellenkamp).