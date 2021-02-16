WILLIAMSTOWN — Tuesday was a near-perfect night for undefeated Hoosac Valley. A Luc Levesque dunk rattled out, but would’ve been a cherry on top of the metaphorical sundae in the Hurricanes’ 68-50 win over Mount Greylock.
“We’ll get there,” the Hoosac senior said of slamming one in. “I’d probably make it seven out of 10 attempts. There is a little technique I need to focus on.”
The dunk is a work in progress, but Hoosac’s pressure on the defensive end is polished and helped the Hurricanes (5-0) pull away from the Mounties (0-7) the second quarter.
“Our guards at the top put a lot of pressure on the ball,” Levesque said.
Leading by six with eight minutes in the books, the Hurricanes cracked the game open in the second quarter, extending their lead to 13 at the half.
Frank Field’s accuracy from the field was hard to stop. The freshman finished with a game-high 22 points, including two buckets from beyond the arc. In fact, his four-point fourth quarter was the lowest scoring frame for the sharpshooter.
“We have freshmen like Frank and Joe [McGovern] who are contributing every game,” Levesque said. “Luke Waterman had a great game for us. We were playing as a team and communicating well, all of that factors in.”
Hoosac’s momentum began with Carson Meczywor at the top of the key. When the senior wasn’t chasing guards on defense, he kept the Hurricanes humming on the offensive end with 13 points, five rebounds and five assists. Shaun Kastner finished with nine points and Logan Davis added another eight for the undefeated Hurricanes.
Despite the loss, Mount Greylock went down swinging and is showing signs of improvement with seven games in the books. The Mounties kept things close in the first and outscored the Hurricanes by 11 in the game’s final quarter.
“Most of it is about confidence,” Mount Greylock coach Denny Richard said. “Without a lot of practices, these kids are [learning] in real time during games — which is why we have close quarters and then others where we get blown out.”
Richard, who coached at the now-closed Black River High School in Ludlow, Vt. last season, is adjusting on the fly, much like his young team.
“It has been a whirlwind coming into this season blind,” Richard said. “You have to get creative and find ways to do things quicker than you normally would have.
“The big thing is patience and I am sure every other team is in the same boat.”
The Mounties are searching for their first win, but are trending in the right direction. Sophomores Max McAlister and Seamus Barnes kept the Mounties alive early on, scoring all nine of Greylock’s first quarter points. Barnes scored six of his 10 points in the frame and McAlister finished with a team-high 12 points, paired with six assists and two rebounds.
“We have three or four minutes of good basketball and then a stretch of us reverting back to sloppy passes,” Richard said. “We have to be more patient than usual and be willing to accept a little more room for error.”
Jackson Powell and Chase Doyle each reached double digits and scored 10 points for the Mounties, who are off on Wednesday before hosting Wahconah on Thursday.
Hoosac will try to remain perfect on Friday on the road against Monument Mountain.
“We’ve been working and [being undefeated] shows how much we want to be out here,” Levesque said. “I think we all played really well and it’s just good to be out here playing.”
———
Hoosac Valley 15 18 26 9 — 68
Mount Greylock 9 11 10 20 — 50
HOOSAC VALLEY (68)
Kastner 2-5-9; Waterman 1-0-2; Meczywor 4-5-13; McGovern 1-0-3; Harrington 3-0-6; Levesque 1-0-2; Davis 3-0-8; Field 10-0-22; Bishop 1-0-3. Totals 26-10-68.
MOUNT GREYLOCK (50)
Santos 1-0-3; Doyle 4-0-10; O’Keefe 0-0-0; Shelsy 1-0-2; Barnes 3-4-10; McAlister 4-1-12; Art 0-1-1; Markovic 1-0-2; Martin 0-0-0; Powell 5-0-10. Totals 19-6-50.
3-point field goals — HV 6 (Davis 2, Field 2, Bishop, McGovern); MG 6 (McAlister 3, Doyle 2, Santos)