NORTH ADAMS — Top-seeded Baystate Academy thought it sniffed gold in the Western Massachusetts Class D championship game on Saturday — until the Bulldogs tried to dig it up.
No. 2 Hoosac Valley rolled over a four-point halftime deficit and outscored the Bulldogs by 17 points in the second half, bringing the Western Mass. title back to Cheshire for the first time since 2016.
"We talked a lot about this tournament, even when not on the court, we had this in mind and this is a huge goal for us to accomplish," Joey McGovern said after Hoosac danced its way to the locker room with a 69-56 win over Bi-County East rival Baystate. "This is something the seniors really wanted this year and we wanted to win this as a team for them."
Carson Meczywor scored a game-high 23 points, while fellow seniors Caleb Harrington and Shaun Kastner Jr. combined for 18 in a game that certainly wasn't two sides of the same coin. In fact, they were arguably opposite ends of the same magnet.
"I think being patient was the key," McGovern said. "We didn't want to rush and that is what they wanted us to do. We needed to be careful with the ball and making the right passes."
That was easier said than done, especially in the first half. Two offensive rebounds translated into five points early for Baystate (13-4) and later in the frame, Dion Byrd Jr. ripped the ball away from Hoosac and stepped up to the 3-point line.
Byrd's second trey of the quarter had Baystate leading 10-4.
"I thought we turned it over a little too much," coach Bill Robinson said, "we were lost a little at times and didn't see people coming — it comes down to being composed."
The press defense was flustering Hoosac's offense but didn't completely derail the game plan. McGovern connected on a floater to make it a 10-9 game late in the quarter and Frank Field took a charge, ending Baystate's final possession of the frame.
"I don't know how we did it, but we got these guys to buy into our system and play defense when they have to," Robinson said.
The Hurricanes (15-6) were held to just 12 points in the second quarter and Baystate's Travis Jordan haunted Hoosac with 10 of his 21 points in the frame.
Jordan nailed back-to-back treys, forcing a Hoosac timeout with 5 minutes, 48 seconds left in the half. Hoosac trailed 20-14 before Harrington snatched an offensive rebound and dumped it to Meczywor in the corner for three points. Next time down the court, Harrington gained control of a 50-50 ball and was rewarded for the effort with an open look, making it a one-point game.
Baystate maintained a 25-21 advantage at the break but going to the locker room was the opposite of what the Bulldogs needed.
Everything changed in the second half. Frank Field returned an offensive rebound to make it a 27-25 game early in the third. Meczywor and Harrington intercepted back-to-back possessions, suddenly Hoosac held a 31-30 lead — its first of the game.
Meczywor, who had a team-high four assists, found Harrington and McGovern for treys on consecutive trips up the court. The barrage of 3-point shots gave Hoosac a 5-point lead at 39-34. Field took another charge and Meczywor went to the cup for two more.
Hoosac's lead expanded to double digits with the help of Kastner, who became vital in defeating Baystate's press in the second half. While the Bulldogs chased players in the backcourt, Kastner found a home in the chaos, establishing himself with open looks in the paint.
Kastner scored seven of his eight points in the second half and brought down seven rebounds. Field left the game with an injury in the second half, but not before putting up 10 points, six boards and two assists to go with his work on the defensive end.
Harrington, who also had three rebounds and three assists, scored five-straight points to give Hoosac a 53-45 lead early in the fourth. He later went lateral for another loose ball, before finding McGovern in the opposite corner for the dagger from distance.
"It's an amazing feeling," McGovern said of the crowd erupting after the trey. "This is my first real year with the team and just to have this experience with those guys and the seniors, it's so great and there is nothing like it."
While the Western Mass. championship is a new experience for most, that isn't the case for Robinson, who returned to Hoosac Valley last season after stepping away following the 2016 season. Speaking of 2016, Hoosac Valley topped Easthampton 54-51 in the D-III Western Mass. championship — the last time Hoosac Valley was atop the throne.
"This was my goal, we want to put Western Mass. titles in our trophy case," Robinson said. "When you win Western Mass., now we're on that roll going forward.
"The state tournament is what it is... but [Western Mass.] was my goal and I'm so happy for these kids."
Saturday may not necessarily be the end between Baystate and Hoosac Valley. The Hurricanes kickstart the D-V tournament next week as the No. 5 seed and will play the winner of No. 28 Smith Academy and No. 37 Westfield Tech. Hoosac Valley is currently slated to host its Round of 32 matchup on Friday.
Baystate Academy enters the other side of the bracket as No. 2 in D-V, which means the only time the Hurricanes and Bulldogs can meet is in the championship.
However, Hoosac's student-athletes are far from counting chickens before they hatch.
"I'm just happy," McGovern said, "we're going to enjoy this tonight and go from there."