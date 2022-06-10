Hoosac Valley falls to West Boylston in MIAA D5 Elite 8

WEST BOYLSTON — A young Hoosac Valley squad worked their way through the Berkshires and the competition that faced them in the early rounds of the MIAA Division V State Softball Tournament. But against an upperclassmen-laden West Boylston team, the Hurricanes finally found an opponent they couldn’t get past, losing 4-0 to the Lions in the MIAA State quarterfinals.
“I just told them in the huddle, ‘When two good teams play, it’s gonna come down to what team makes a few more plays,” said Hoosac head coach Mike Ameen. “They made a few more plays than us.”
It was the errors that hurt Hoosac. After a scoreless first inning, an error allowed base runners to advance for West Boylston in the second. A couple of wild pitches allowed those runners to score and give Boylston an early 2-0 lead. In the third, an error in right field allowed Maddie Petro to turn a single into a triple for the Lions.
“That’s what cost us the game,” lamented Ameen. “They put the ball in play, don’t get me wrong, but we made two or three blunders, they scored three quick runs and then the girl hit the double in the leadoff of the inning, I think they scored all their runs on fielders’ choices, one past ball.”
Despite the mistakes, Rylynn Witek was excellent in the circle for Hoosac. The senior threw seven strikeouts, including three straight in the bottom of the sixth to eliminate any chance of Boylston adding to its lead.
“I can’t say enough about Rylynn Witek,” Ameen said. “Her stats at the end of the day, she’s got 275 strikeouts, she’s got like 50 walks, she’s got like 60 hits, her WIP is like 1.6 or something. We’re here because of Rylynn and that’s just pitching.”
But as good as Witek was, Peyton Maloney was dominant for the Lions. The junior earned her 200th strikeout of the season in the beginning of the fifth which elicited a huge cheer from her dugout. She threw eight strikeouts and had a double play in the top of the second, catching a high bunt on the fly and making the throw to first.
“She’s what drives our team,” said West Boylston head coach John Pajer. “We know she’s always going to put us in a position to win. Because she is a dominant pitcher, she’s been a dominant pitcher since she was a freshman. She was just nominated for the Telegram-Gazette superteam for the second year in a row… Everybody’s contributing, it’s been a team effort and we’re certainly happy with the result that’s for sure.”
It’s a tough end to the season for Hoosac Valley, but Ameen can take some solace in that a young group got to the quarterfinals.
“It gives me tremendous confidence,” Ameen said. “I mean we’re losing Rylynn, obviously, but these other kids that are coming back. They’ve been through the grind, they’ve had success, they understand what real softball is all about and not just their house league. I mean, we’re talking about kids that came from house league teams, and now they’re here playing in the quarterfinals of the state of Massachusetts tournament. It was a huge jump from them and every single one of them handled it well and with maturity and effort and I can’t wait to get them back.
— — —
Hoosac Valley 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
West Boylston 021 100 X 4 5 0
Witek (7) and Glasier; Maloney (7) and Allen. W — Maloney. L — Witek. 2B — WB: Eagan 1.