CHESHIRE — Hoosac Valley's win over Mount Greylock last weekend was a glimpse of the team's ceiling and Saturday's outing was a nearly identical performance.
The Hurricanes cleared 40 points for the second-straight week, defeating Drury 48-0.
Discipline, focus and communication has been the recipe to success, according to senior Logan Leja.
"We hadn't been together due to COVID-19," Leja said. "Now that we've been together for a month, the bond is back and we trust each other.
"That is what works so well for us on both offense and defense — we trust the guy next to us to make a play."
Eight players found the end zone for the Hurricanes (2-1) on Saturday and it began on the opening drive with a nine-yard run by Shaun Kastner Jr. Aaron Bush added the two-point try to make it an 8-0 ballgame early in the frame.
Saturday's game was the first time that the Blue Devils hit the field for the Fall II season and the kids from North Adams witnessed Hoosac's game-worn communication first hand.
Drury (0-1) was moving the ball up the field before Leja forced a fumble.
"I saw the ball on the ground," Carson Meczywor said. "Shaun [Kastner] told me to take it and run, Dominik [Green] came in with a big block and we took it from there."
Meczywor scooped and scrambled 40 yards in the other direction, Caleb Harrington knocked the extra point through and the Hurricanes had a 15 point advantage.
While Meczywor only entered the end zone once, he also threw two touchdown passes on the day.
The first went to Kobe Valois early in the second quarter and the second went to Harrington in the third.
"Week 1 we didn't have many reps and didn't have that confidence," Meczywor said. "Last week was a good win and getting the ball into the end zone a couple of times carried into today."
Aaron Bush led the Hurricanes on the ground with 63 yards and touchdown on seven carries. Davion Cote and Kastner each found the end zone and ran for over 35 yards on four attempts.
Even Leja, who is usually in the trenches, carried the rock into the end zone for the game's final score.
"[Running the ball] brought me back to my freshman year," he joked. "I felt like I earned [the opportunity to score] this year. I feel like I've stepped up for my teammates and stepped up for the coaches, helping them out."
For Drury and coach Al Marceau, the Fall II season is here not only to celebrate seniors RJ Liuzzi and Alan Marceau, but give his young squad a taste of football at the varsity level.
"These guys are young and Hoosac is a very good team," said Marceau. "They did great on the line, especially for being inexperienced. It is good to get the kids out here."
Drury was without Louis Guillotte, a major threat on offense, but sophomore Jayshawn Moore had a strong performance with 84 yards on 13 carries.
Much like the Hurricanes are a different team than they were in Week 1, Drury hopes to trend in the right direction throughout the remainder of the Fall II season.
"We saw kids out of shape when coming into camp after being stuck inside for so long," said Marceau. "They were very delighted to get back out here and run around.
"Right now, all the work we put in is preparing us for the fall."
———