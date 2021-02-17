WILLIAMSTOWN — They say it isn't how you start, but how you finish. However, the Hoosac Valley girls began each of the first three quarters with a winning play to pull away from Mount Greylock and take a 58-34 victory over the Mounties on Wednesday night.
Hoosac Valley's opening possession was flying off the tracks as the ball went loose in the paint, but it found Annie Canales beyond the arc. The senior, locked and loaded, drilled the 3-pointer for the game's first bucket.
Canales finished with a team-high 15 points, but admitted after the game that despite the 3-pointer, the Hurricanes were sluggish out of the gates.
"We realized we were struggling with shooting in the first quarter," Canales said of Hoosac's 10-point opening frame. "It has been a focus for us during practice."
The 3-pointer gave Hoosac Valley (4-2) a lead that couldn't be surmounted, but the Mounties (2-5) were consistently on the Hurricanes' heels, trailing by just four at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter began with a jump ball, awarding the Hurricanes an early possession. Hoosac Valley stalled in the first quarter, but were off to the races in the second.
Alyssa Garabedian scored seven of her 12 points in the second quarter and Rylynn Witek added five. The Hurricanes saw the lead balloon to 12 at the break, but needed to come out strong in the second half to pull away.
Witek, who finished with 10 points, exchanged an offensive rebound for a bucket and-1 to begin the third quarter, which ignited a 22-point stretch to put the Mounties away for good.
Taylor Garabedian and Averie McGrath each scored seven points and Sharaya Keele added six more — everyone was eating on offense for the Hurricanes and the meals came via express.
Hoosac's fastbreak offense was tough to slow down once it got rolling and Lauren Davis made sure nobody went hungry, finishing with seven assists to go with her four points and two rebounds. Alyssa Garabedian had four assists, Canales and McGrath each had three dimes.
"We have younger girls coming up from the Adams program who are a major help," Canales said of Hoosac's balanced offense. "They're a major help because they're already experienced and that just makes us more successful as a team."
Emma Stevens got into early foul trouble for the Mounties, but fellow senior Delaney Babcock fought in the paint and put the team on her back early in the contest. Not only did she have a double-double by the half, but scored all six of Mount Greylock's first-quarter points, finishing with a game-high 15 points, 11 rebounds and two assists.
"I tend to come to each practice with a new injury," Babcock said of her physical style. "For me, it is always about fighting back."
Stevens had five rebounds and Charlotte Coody added six more to go with her seven points, but the Mounties struggled against Hoosac's full-court press, which halted any momentum gained on the defensive end.
"We just have to work together more," Babcock said. "We're so young, we just need time to grow together. There is a lot more inside once we get the ball moving."
Hoosac Valley will look to turn Wednesday's win into a streak on Friday at Monument Mountain.
"I am just trying to have fun this season," Canales said. "We're not worrying too much because there is no tournament, but we're making the most of it."
Meanwhile, the Mounties will be back in action against Wahconah on Friday.
"Being my senior, it is good to be out here growing with this team, win or lose," Babcock said.
———
Hoosac Valley 10 18 22 8 — 59
Mount Greylock 6 10 8 10 — 34
Hoosac (59)
Boudreau 0-0-0; Canales 5-0-13; A. Garabedian 5-1-12; Davis 2-0-4; Lesure 0-0-0; Witek 4-1-10; McGrath 3-1-7; Keele 3-0-6; T. Garabedian 2-3-7 . Totals 24-6-59.
Greylock (34)
Leveque 1-0-2 ; Newberry 1-0-2 ; Art 1-0-2 ; Babcock 6-3-15; Quagliano 1-0-3; Stevens 0-0-0; Scialabba 0-1-1; Sullivan 1-0-2; Coody 2-1-7 . Totals 14-5-34.
3-point field goals — HV 5 (Canales 13, Witek, A. Garabedian); MG 1 (Quagliano).