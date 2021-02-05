SHEFFIELD — Winning might not solve all problems this year, but it certainly doesn’t hurt. The Hoosac Valley girls, who are defending Division III co-state champions, won their second game in three nights, topping Mount Everett 51-33 on Friday afternoon.
“I am just happy these ladies are back out on the court playing basketball,” said Holly McGovern, first-year coach of the Hurricanes (2-0). “They’ve been very resilient. I couldn’t be happier with the way they’ve stepped up and supported each other.”
Annie Canales knocked down four 3-point shots and finished with a game-high 16 points, the same total the senior guard had in Wednesday’s victory over Mount Greylock. It didn’t take her long to get going in the Mount Everett gym, canning two shots from beyond the arc in the first quarter. The Hurricanes led 12-2 after eight minutes of play.
The Eagles (0-2), though, made things close in the second quarter by holding the Hurricanes to just six points. Makenzie Ullrich, the team’s lone senior, hit a 3-pointer to begin the quarter and freshman Emily Steuernagle added a pair of free throws to make it a four-point game early in the frame.
“The two freshmen, Emily and Julia [Devoti], are doing everything they can and are willing to put themselves in any position on the court,” Ullrich said. “We also have two eighth graders who are working hard and doing everything they need to do.”
The second quarter was hard-fought as neither team could get into a rhythm on offense. Hoosac Valley remained scoreless until the two-minute, 16-second mark of the quarter. Averie McGrath got rolling on some transition baskets, slipping behind the Mount Everett defense for buckets on back-to-back possessions. Rylynn Witek added a basket before halftime, giving the Hurricanes an eight-point buffer, leading 21-13.
Canales did everything she could in the third to keep Everett on its heels as a 21-point storm hit Sheffield. She delivered four baskets in the frame — including two from beyond the arc. Lauren Davis added a bucket from deep and McGrath, who finished with six rebounds and three assists, added another four points.
McGovern gave a nod to Taylor Garabedian for her work as a spark off the Hoosac Valley bench.
“I was impressed with the way she handled herself,” McGovern said. “They all want to learn and grow and played with a lot of heart and desire today.”
Garabedian finished with just two points, but served as a facilitator as the Hurricanes outscored the Eagles 30-20 in the second half to secure the win. Davis finished with eight points and Alyssa Garabedian added two points, three rebounds and four assists.
While time has seemed to come to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it hasn’t kept the Eagles from improving each time they step on the court. Sophomore Emma Goeway scored in each frame and finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds, good for a double-double. Fellow sophomore Maggie Sarnacki added another nine points for the Eagles.
“When we played on Wednesday it was pretty difficult after [not playing for a year],” Ullrich said. “We’ve been focused on learning how to play with each other.”
Friday’s game marked the end of the first week of socially distant basketball throughout Berkshire County.
“I know for me, I just want to come out and have fun while getting as many wins as we can,” Ullrich said. “We have young players and I am trying to teach them that they’re fortunate to have years left. The focus is to just work hard.”
The Hoosac boys defeated Mount Everett 71-37. The game story for that can be found at berkshireeagle.com/sports.
Hoosac Valley 15 6 21 9 — 51
Mount Everett 6 7 8 12 — 33
HV (51)
Boudreau 0-0-0; Canales 6-0-16; Shea 1-0-3; A. Garabedian 0-2-2 ; Davis 3-0-8; Lesure 0-0-0; Witek 2-0-4; Hugger 0-0-0; McGrath 7-0-14; Keele 1-0-2; T. Garabedian 1-0-2. Totals 21-2-51.
ME (33)
Ullrich 3-1-9; Ngoy Nkulu 0-0-0; Goewey 4-3-11; Sarnacki 4-1-9; Devoti 0-0-0; Steuernagle 1-2-4; Gennari 0-0-0; Carpenter 0-0-0. Totals 13-6-33.
3-point field goals — HV 7 (Canales 4, Davis 2, Shea); ME 1 (Ullrich).
Wahconah 58, Mount Greylock 26
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Warriors moved to 2-0 to start their season, courtesy of a monster first half by the Gamberoni sisters.
Maria Gamberoni, who scored her 1,000th career point in the opener on Wednesday, added another 23 to her total. Meanwhile, Olivia Gamberoni knocked down three 3-pointers and rolled up 19 points. The two combined for 33 of Wahconah’s 36 first-half points.
Greylock kept it close for a stretch, trailing just 9-5 after one frame, before Wahconah hung 27 points in the second quarter.
Abby Scaliabba led the Mounties with eight points, sending through a pair of treys.
———
Wahconah 9 27 19 3 — 58
Greylock 5 10 0 11 — 26
W (58)
Furlong 2-0-4, Eberwein 0-0-0, Belcher 0-0-0, M. Gamberoni 10-1-23, O. Gamberoni 7-2-19, Drury 0-0-0, Marauszwski 1-0-3, Quinto 1-1-3, Barry 0-0-0, Wigington 2-2-6, Abson 0-0-0. Totals 23-6-58.
MG (26)
Levesque 0-0-0, Newberry 0-0-0, Art 0-0-0, Babcock 2-0-5, Quagliano 2-0-4, Stevens 0-0-0, Scaliabba 3-0-8, Sullivan 2-0-4, Brannan 0-1-1, Coody 2-0-4. Totals 11-1-26.
3-point goals — W 6 (O. Gamberoni 3, M. Gamberoni 2, Marauszwski); MG 3 (Scaliabba 2, Babcock).